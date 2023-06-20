Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo stole the spotlight at Yvonne Nelson's book launch with her beautiful look

The style influencer dressed down graciously in a custom-made down and matching turban at the star-studded event

Some social media users have commented on Akuapem Poloo's effortlessly chic look

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Rosemond Brown popularly called Akuapem Poloo has a unique fashion sense.

Yvonne Nelson and Akuapem Poloo slay in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @akuapempoloo

Source: Instagram

The beautiful mother-of-one wore a white sweatshirt, usually paired with denim jeans and a corseted green gown, to the launch of Yvonne Nelson's memoir on June 18, 2023.

The hardworking entrepreneur styled her look with a stylish turban while rocking a lustrous black hairstyle and flawless makeup for the star-studded event.

Akuapem Poloo completed her look with a black designer bag and matching black high heels as she posed with Yvonne Nelson, Adjetey Anang and other movie stars.

Some social media users have commented on Akuapem Poloo's look at Yvonne Nelson's book launch

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below;

gasconi_iscorrupt stated:

Not your regular Hajia ❤️

ali_daterush stated:

Beautiful❤️❤️

abenaticks stated:

Wowwww see beauty

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

You look fabulous, Haniya

nana Boakye stated:

Beautiful Queen ❤️

lindaokyere05 stated:

U look classic and gorgeous ✨️

Check out the photos below;

Akuapem Poloo removes her high heels at Yvonne Nelson's book launch

Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo has caused a stir online after walking barefoot to the parking lot after the event. The gorgeous actress narrated that she was tired of walking in high heels to descend the hill at the Peduase Valley Resort.

Source: YEN.com.gh