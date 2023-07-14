Nana Akua Nhyira, the daughter of Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye, got many people gushing over her sense of style

Nhyira slayed in a pink tank top, pink and white skirt, pink bag and oversized pink glasses as she posed in the video

Many people gushed over how stunning she looked in her all-pink attire as they applauded her sense of fashion

Tracey Boakye's daughter Nana Akua Nhyira turned heads on social media when her mother posted a lovely video of her on her Instagram feed.

Tracey Boakye's daughter Nana Akua Nhyira dazzles in pink. Image Credit: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye's daughter slays in a pink outfit

Ghanaian actress daughter Nana Akua Nhyira, turned heads online when her mother shared a video of her wearing oversized pink sunglasses.

Glowing in all-pink, Nhyira wore a pink tank top and pink and white patterned mini skirt.

She completed her stunning look with white sandals designed with pink hearts.

Posing for the video, she crossed her legs while standing and sat comfortably on the mini couch. All the while, showing off her beautiful smile.

Below is a video of Tracey Boakye's daughter Nana Akua Nhyira dazzling.

Tracey Boakye's daughter Nana Akua Nhyira dazzles in all-pink

Many people gushed over how beautiful the little girl looked in the video as they admired her impeccable fashion style.

Others filled the comment section with love and heart emojis as they complimented her stunning look.

Below are some of the reactions from fans in the comment section.

iammrsthomford stated:

Baby girl looking pretty as always ❤️❤️

charlysgnutspaste said:

The only boss lady in between two gentlemen

_official_traceyboakye remarked:

Princess ❤️It's the natural hair for me

iambiancadonkor said:

Small madam

vivian.odame stated:

That's my swagging Princess ❤❤❤❤

charitykwao said:

Pretty Nhyira. The Lord preserve you

reen_pee remarked:

Baby stylish...always on point...soo cute❤❤❤

celebrity_police_ said:

Mi deshe3 guy guy I will see u soon ok

Nana Akua Nhyira takes care of her baby brother Luxury

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Tracey Boakye shared an adorable moment of Nana Akua Nhyira carrying baby Luxury Badu Ntiamoah in her arms.

Many people admired how she adored and took care of her little brother.

Source: YEN.com.gh