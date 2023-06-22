Filmmaker and actress Tracey Boakye got the internet buzzing after she dropped an old pregnancy photo

The photo was captured when she was carrying her third child, Luxury Akwasi Ntiamoah

Many people admired how beautiful she looked as they showered her with congratulatory messages

Kumawood actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye shared an old picture of when she was pregnant with her third child, Luxury Akwasi Ntiamoah.

Tracey Boakye flaunts baby bump in old photo. Image Credit: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye reminisces about third pregnancy

In a quest to celebrate throwback Thursday, actress Tracey Boakye shared an old photo of when she was heavily pregnant with her second son.

In the photo, she was captured leaning on a tree with her left leg bent. Her hands were wrapped around her baby bump as she looked on and smiled.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Her second child, Nana Akua Nhyira was spotted standing in front of her with a calm look.

Captioning the post, Tracey Boakye noted that the adorable moment was captured at a time when they were waiting in the US for the arrival of baby Luxury.

"Since today is Thursday, let me throwback small wai? my AKUA Nhyira and myself were waiting patiently for baby luxury in America . @luxury_akwasi_ntiamoah @nana_akua_nhyira_ ❤️"

She also revealed that her firstborn, Kwaku Danso Yahaya is not a fan of taking pictures, hence the reason he was not present in the picture.

"@kwaku_danso_yahaya will never join our pictures da!!!" she revealed on Instagram.

Below is an old photo of Tracey Boakye showing off her baby bump.

Ghanaians react to Tracey Boakye's baby bump photo

Lots of congratulatory messages continued to pour in for Tracey Boakye. Others also talked about how lovely she looked with her baby bump.

brefolove opined:

He makes all things beautifully on his own time

tracy_boakye_girl said:

Soooo beautiful❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy soul day Mrs ❤️❤️❤️

lovely_mina1992 stated:

But luxury is in the picture ooo ❤️❤️❤️

belindabelinda61 said:

Super star I love you

ghkwesirock commented:

Sister nie. Congratulations once again ❤️

richmaame said:

When you blessed, you blessed

mubarakamidkobo stated:

@tracey_boakye it still looks good on you Landlady….

Tracey Boakye celebrates husband on Father's Day

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Tracey Boakye celebrated her husband with a beautiful video on Father's Day.

The video touched many hearts as they admired how much she loves and cherishes her husband, Mr Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh