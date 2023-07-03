Tracey Boakye shares an adorable photo of her daughter Nhyira and third child Luxury on her Instagram page

Luxury was wrapped in the arms of Nhyira as he rested on her lap while she admired him

Many people talked about how beautiful Tracey Boakye's children look as they appreciated how Nhyira has taken up big sister responsibilities

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye shared an adorable photo of her second child and daughter Nana Akua Nhyira catering for her third child Luxury Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah.

Tracey Boakye shares a photo of Nhyira taking care of Luxury. Image Credit: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Nhyira caters to Luxury in adorable photo

In the adorable photo, Nhyira carried her little brother Luxury in her arms.

She looked at him and admired his cuteness as she smiled gently in the memorable moment.

Captioning the post, Tracey Boakye noted that her daughter is all-grown now as she has taken up responsibilities in catering for her baby brother.

See the adorable photo below of Tracey Boakye's daughter Nhyira and her son Luxury.

Ghanaians react to adorable photo of Luxury in the arms of his big sister Nhyira

Many people admired how Nhyira is taking good care of her little brother Luxury, as she wrapped him in her arms.

mama.dollars said:

Cute

precious_gift2_ commented:

God has blessed your womb.

awoantwiwaa said:

Yaa! Wo y3m 3f3 papa. On this note, u owe we the social media Aunties 6 more children ✌️❤️

messi_full79 remarked:

The face of Akua is everything ❤️❤️❤️big sis

themeganthelion stated:

Nhyira wants to feed Baby luxury nufuo milk or what? ❤️

mzvee_ra commented:

So protective as well. I can’t hear word as my daughter wants a baby brother

ntoma_trendz said:

Please allow her to do her big sister duties wai❤️❤️❤️

eulalieemekah stated:

She is performing big sister's role

msnaagh remarked:

Aaaaaah @tracey_boakye wonba ho twa wati aaaah❤️

delasi_i_yellow stated:

Big sister duties 2023 award goes toooooooo @luxury_akwasi_ntiamoah's big sister

