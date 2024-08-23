Actor Prince David Osei has pleged to campaign for fellow actor and politician John Dumelo for the upcoming parliamentary elections in December 2024

Actor Prince David Osei has pledged his vote for his fellow actor and politician John Dumelo in his contest in the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat.

Prince David Osei pledges his vote for John Dumelo in the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat. Image Credit: @johndumelo1 and @princedavidosei

Source: Instagram

Prince David Osei vouches for John Dumelo

In an exclusive interview on Hard Talk on GhOne TV with media personality Serwaa Amihere, Prince David Osei discussed vouching for John Dumelo in the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat.

Despite being a staunch New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporter, Mr Osei has pledged to ensure that his friend and fellow actor, who represents the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), wins the election in the upcoming 2024 December polls.

"I will support John Dumelo in Ayawaso West Wuogon."

Explaining his decision, Mr Osei said that he would not be supporting the current Ayawaso West Wuogon MP, Honourable Lydia Alhassan, who is on the NPP side. He said that the last time he campaigned for her, she did not express her gratitude to him.

"Honourable Lydia Alhassan was ungrateful to me the last time I campaigned for her," he said in the same interview.

Reactions to Prince's support for John

Many Ghanaians in the comment section referred to Prince David Osei as someone who was into stomach politics, which means that he supports people and parties whom he benefits from.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

parky_crea said:

"Someone should tell John not to accept any support from this guy"

k.f_ankasa said:

"This guy is hungry oo. People should understand him. 😂😂😂😂"

brave_pascal said:

"So you support Dumelo and Bawumia, which skirt and pioto is that"

unknown_crocs252 said:

"Whether you support or not John would win so take ur bayie and bad luck away from him…woy3 aboaaa different types bey3 8 wai"

posy_robin_coker said:

"Confused guy, he won chop everywhere"

lekismith said:

"He is a confused guy. He wants to support where he can be appreciated, stomach politics"

Prince David Osei speaks on dumsor

YEN.com.gh reported that actor Prince David Osei weighed in on the reoccurrence of power outages in the country, known as dumsor.

The actor, who was one of the leading voices of the Dumsor Must Stop campaign in 2015, said the issue was due to faulty machines. He said that machines supply power, and they were bound to fail.

He cited a blackout incident in Toronto, Canada, alluding that developed countries experience power outages.

Source: YEN.com.gh