Mother of one and wife to rapper Medikal, Fella Makafui, turned heads online as she rocked a tight purple dress from neck to toe

She hinted that she was all that, as she got many of her followers drooling over her

Some of her followers were stunned by her looks as they complimented her in the comment section

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui turned heads online as she dazzled in a purple dress that covered her body from neck to toe.

Fella Makafui flaunts curves in a purple dress. Image Credit: @fellamakafui

Fella Makafui slays in a purple dress

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram page in the form of a carousel post, she hinted that she is the it-girl.

"It is not just you baby…I’m all that!" she wrote in the Instagram post's caption.

Fella Makafui's outfit was such that she did not show any skin apart from her bare face, which was touched up with makeup.

The dress had opera gloves with a neckline styled like a turtleneck. She styled the gloves with a wristwatch on the left wrist.

The trouser section of the outfit covered her legs all the way to her toes. She Styled her feet with star-studded heels that had straps wrapped around her ankles.

The mother of one wore a bone-straight frontal lace wig parted in the middle, with the rest of the hair hanging across her back.

Below is the carousel post on Fella Makafui's page as she slays in purple.

People gush over Fella Makafui's gorgeous look

Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo, socialite and reality tv star Princess Shyngle and many of Fella Makafui's followers drooled over her striking outfit.

See selected comments from people in the comment section:

nanaakuaaddo remarked:

It Girl

princesshyngle said:

Perfection ❤️❤️❤️

grandesolutions27 said:

Love the pink, looking stunning

gh_qwamesly198 remarked:

My mom forever ever ❤️❤️ forgeti obiaa ur too beautiful ❤️❤️

dennito_reigns said:

But why the last slides

francessben stated:

Hey beautiful

bettylatty._ commented:

Color?? Damnnnnnnn!!!!

cyco_ar stated:

You are giving it to us

wehndie_ said:

Mama Island

Ghanaians laud Fella Makafui's decency

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Fella Makafui was spotted in a black and white long flowing dress as she stepped out for an interview.

Many Ghanaians admired how decent she looked in her outfit as it did not show off too much skin, neither did it flaunt her curves.

