Actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye opened up about acting with her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, especially when it comes to romantic scenes

In a video on her YouTube channel, she said that she did get jealous when her husband kissed another lady in movies

Many people talked about her calm demeanour in the video, while others praised her for opening up about marriage and acting

Seasoned actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye opened up about marriage and filming with her husband, among other issues, on her YouTube Channel, Tracey Boakye TV.

In the video's headline, Mrs Badu Ntiamaoh noted that it was the first interview she had granted after marrying Frank Badu Ntiamoah on July 28, 2022.

Tracey speaks on marriage and acting

Speaking about shooting movies with her husband, Mrs Badu Ntiamoah, with whom she recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary, she said that sometimes certain roles were tough for her to handle.

She said that in instances where she played the role of his maid in his marital home, it was challenging seeing him with another lady who played the role of his wife.

However, the star actress, who recently got verified on YouTube after f, said that she does not compromise on her work.

"Yes, he is my husband, but when it comes to work, we work. We leave the romance for a while and make sure we concentrate on the acting. After the acting, we are back to normal and our love life."

In the same interview, she stated before tying the knot, they were both actors and played certain crucial scenes, which many might opine that might strain any relationship.

"It is business. So we act, he kisses naturally because that is how it is supposed to be. I take it cool. I take it normal because at the end of the day, when we are done filming, I leave with him."

Teaser of Tracey Boakye's interview.

Reactions to Tracey Boakye's video

Many people in the comment section discussed Tracey Boakye's demeanour in the interview on her YouTube Channel, while others shared their opinions on what she said about acting with her husband.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

@josephawuni6420 said:

"The money she gets from Youtube is nothing compared to the money she invest in her movies. Passion at it best....My applauds to Tracy"

@preciousabbey2268 said:

"I'm just smiling behind my phone. I just love the woman you have grown into, I can feel peace of mind, love, loyalty, kindness. It's just God and his good blessings. Your good Husband, family, and a few good people. Be blessed today and forever"

@AbenaArthur-lx4uo said:

"Marriage life has really changed her, you can see the maturity, calmness and everything after being married is top tier. You can tell when a woman is being loved correctly, the right man brings out the best in a woman. I'm soo happy for the new her"

@GertrudeAnkrah said:

"Mrs Ntiamoah papabi. We love you. You looking very beautiful as always."

The full interview is below.

Tracey Boakye features Gloria Sarfo in movie

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood star Tracey Boakye teased her fans with a behind-the-scenes video from her upcoming movie, A Night With My Ex.

The movie features seasoned actress Gloria Sarfo, and in the video, they both shared their excitement with many eager fans.

Many praised Tracey Boakye for choosing Gloria for the role, while others predicted the movie would be a blockbuster.

