The actress said she was saddened when she saw the video on TikTok and noted that the boy probably saved GH¢300 to swap his iPhone 7 Plus for the iPhone XR

Many social media users hailed her for wanting to console the schoolboy by buying him a brand-new iPhone

Seasoned actress Efya Dragon has promised to buy a brand new iPhone for the St John's Grammar Senior High School boy who was duped at Circle during a swap deal.

In a video on her TikTok page, Efya Dragon said she was scrolling through TikTok when she saw the unfortunate video of the St John's boy.

Sharing a background story of the viral video with her followers, the seasoned actress said the unidentified student went to Cirlcle to swap his iPhone 7 Plus and GH¢300 for an iPhone XR.

Unfortunately, the young man was given an iPhone XR in a black case. Inside the fake iPhone were broken tiles.

Efya Dragon noted that she was saddened when she saw the viral video. She encouraged the schoolboy to kindly reach out to her in her DM when he sees the video because she would like to get him the phone.

"If he does not see the video, anyone who knows him should kindly reach out to him on my behalf. I am hoping that on Monday, September 23, 2024, I will hear from him and buy him the phone."

The star actress noted that even though the situation might be funny to many, many people should acknowledge that he was naive and a little boy. However, she said that if he were an adult, she would not have taken the initiative to promise a new iPhone.

Reactions to Efya Dragon's video

Many people in the comment section of Efya Dragon's video hailed her and thanked her for wanting to buy a new iPhone for the St John's student after he was sold a fake iPhone at Circle.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

Believe It Or Not said:

"Fraudsters will use this style too as a new strategy. After they see this video of you trying to help 😁😁🤣🤣😂😂"

•||•måñűęł⛤jñř✔•||• said:

"He's in my school st. JOHN'S GRAMMAR 🔥👌"

Atabouy de YaaRose said:

"This is the kind of women we need in Ghana God richly bless you so much 🙏"

SarkiChikaMayei I said:

"May Almighty Allah bless you even the wish you made

Video of the SHS boy who was duped.

Source: YEN.com.gh