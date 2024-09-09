Seasoned actress Nadia Buari took her daughters and dogs to the beachside to play and have some great bonding time

Her daughters rocked their pink swimsuits as they played on the beach side while the star actress looked on

Many people in the comment section admired the beautiful family Nadia has, while others talked about how her daughters were growing into lovely young ladies

Seasoned actress Nadia Buari went to the beachside with her daughters and watched them play in the sand in lovely pictures.

Nadia Buari watches as her daughters play in the beach sand. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari

Nadia Buari and her daughters at the beach

In the pictures Nadia Buari shared on her Instagram page, her daughters wore two-piece pink swimsuits while playing in the beach sand.

Their two pet dogs were with them as they ran around the beach shore, looking at the several footprints they left in the sand.

The star actress joined them, sitting on the side and watching her children play in the sand. She wore an oversized dress and wrapped her hair with a scarf.

Photos of Nadia Buari and her daughters.

Reactions to Nadia Buari's photos

Many people in the comment section expressed their admiration for Nadia Buari and her adorable kids and wished they had a family like hers.

Others also applauded her for shielding her children from the internet by preserving their privacy.

Below are the heartwarming reactions from social media users:

itzzmemisenga_ said:

"Beautiful family I love how private you are Ms Nadia,I know for sure your babies are as beautiful as you are, my god keep y’all protected🦋🥂"

iam_anitarita said:

"I like how you keep your family out of social media eye 😍😍"

director_black_morgana_max_doe said:

"Father bless me like this woman 🙏🙏"

rowlandchetachukwu said:

"Family is everything ❤️🌹🦅 when i family gather together in love, i feel so happy cos i never hard or experienced such lifestyle 🫶🫅💯🌹🦅 I love you Queen mother 👑🙌🔥👏"

director_black_morgana_max_doe said:

"I need some of your blessings 🙏🙏🙏"

