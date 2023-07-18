Canadian-based Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku got the internet buzzing when she dropped stunning pictures slaying in a onesie swimsuit

Sitting by the poolside, she posed for pictures as she flaunted her fine legs and bosoms

Many of her Instagram followers were in awe of her beauty as they gushed over her poolside pictures

Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku turned heads online when she posted pictures showing off her curves and bare skin.

Kafui Danku flaunts curves in swimsuit. Image Credit: @kafuidanku

Source: Instagram

Kafui Danku drops enticing pictures showing off her bare skin

Seasoned actress Kafui Danku was seated at the side of the pool as she posed in the pictures.

She wore a onesie swimsuit that had a vertical cut in between her bosoms, creating a pathway to show off that section.

Without wearing a beach cover-up, she showed off the flawless and bare skin on her legs.

The 40-year-old mother of two wore a wig with its curls straightened.

Splashes of water fell on her, which created a beautiful effect in the pictures.

See Kafui Danku's sultry photos on her Instagram page here.

Ghanaians react to Kafui Danku's sultry pictures

Many of Kafui Danku's followers were in awe of her beauty as they gushed over her flawless skin, which she flaunted in her onesie swimsuit.

mrjibs28 said:

You are being naughty these days paa oo

goodluck_emwanta commented:

40 years Slay mamaa

princedavidosei stated:

You eeh smh keep getting wet in the pool

chef_dzidzii said:

Wet yellow pawpaw

akwesi_ricky remarked:

AHUOF3 MU SENIOR SENATOR PAPAPAA

vilaskybpower said:

Pls come back to Canada, this trip is getting out of hand

centurygh commented:

Am in church go straight to the point, which type of "wet". wet or

viva_skin_caregh said:

The body is done ✅ u looking cute

iammavisklabi stated:

I can see.....

