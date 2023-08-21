Fella Makafui Marks 28th Birthday In A Yellow 2-Piece Swimwear On A Well-Decorated Luxury Yacht
- Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui flaunted her fine legs and flat tummy in a two-piece swimwear as she celebrated her 28th birthday in Dubai
- She was spotted on a luxury yacht that had its interior decorated with balloons and roses
- Many Ghanaian celebrities and fans filled the comment section with birthday wishes
Actress and filmmaker Fella Makafui marked her 28th birthday on August 20, 2023, in style by taking a trip to Dubai.
Fella Makafui marked her 28th birthday in Dubai
Fella Makafui posted lovely pictures on her Instagram page to announce her birthday, which she celebrated on a yacht.
The mother of one was dressed in a two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her flat tummy and fine legs.
She held a large bouquet of roses close to her chest as she leaned on the bow pulpit and posed in the photos.
The wife of Ghanaian rapper Medikal added a pink that covered her revealing skin.
Captioning the post, she wrote:
28 never looked this good ❤️ #birthdaygirl
Below is carousel post of how Fella Makafui celebrated her 28th birthday.
Ghanaians celebrate Fella Makafui as she turns 28
Many Ghanaian celebrities and fans filled the comment section of Fella Makafui's post with birthday wishes.
serwaaamihere said:
Happy birthday sis
janemena remarked:
Happy birthday chocolate God’s blessings always
wendyshayofficial stated:
Precious Happy birthday. More money and success ❤️
tracey_boakye said:
Happy birthday hun ❤️
efya_nokturnal remarked:
HAPPY BIRTHDAY ❤️❤️❤️
sellygalley commented:
Happy birthday darling. Showers of blessings follow you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
empress_gifty said:
Happy birthday sweetie
osei__felicia said:
Happy birthday love
lorie__k stated:
Happy birthday boo boo!!!!! Sending u loveeeee
Fella Makafui goes on a luxury electric catamaran cruise in Dubai
YEN.com.gh previously reported that Fella Makafui went on a solo cruise on an electric catamaran in Dubai.
She seemed relaxed and enjoyed the breeze while on the electric catamaran alone.
Ghanaians asked whether there was a guide at the bottom of the boat to ensure her safety since she was on it alone.
