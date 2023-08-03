Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui got many people gushing over her lavish lifestyle after she posted a video on her Instagram page

The wife of Ghanaian rapper Medikal disclosed that she was heading to Dubai for the summer holidays

Many manifested her lifestyle while others pleaded with her to take them along on her next trip

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian actress and business mogul Fella Makafui shared a video of how she spent her time on her luxurious flight.

Fella Makafui on her first-class flight to Dubai. Image Credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui shows activities she did on her luxurious flight

In the caption, Fella Makafui revealed she was flying to Dubai for the summer holidays.

The talented actress shared a video of activities she did while on her first-class flight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The intro of the video showed the interior of her suite. She then poured herself some sparkling champagne and gave a toast.

She pressed a button, and a hidden drawer filled with drinks and water popped out.

The mother of one showed the content of the menu and displayed the different meals she ordered.

Fella Makafui used her husband and rapper Medikal's song Siri as the background music.

Below is a video of Fella Makafui on a first-class flight to Dubai.

Ghanaians gush over Fella Makafui's exquisite lifestyle

Many of Fella Makafui's Instagram followers gushed over her lavish lifestyle and her natural beauty.

Others pleaded with her to take them along on her next trip, while others manifested her lifestyle.

salmamumin said:

When money looks good on you ‍♀️

chrisdboss77 said:

Me in 2024 no caps

kafuidanku said in Ewe:

Agbeduvi

bettinahtianah stated:

she is living the good life

lydiavalentina9 remarked:

I want to be your hand bag

keziah_davis said:

Sunglasses inside aircraft dierrrr…

samiraabdulai02 stated:

This is what we call first class trip ❤️

Fella Makafui flaunted her heavy bum in a see-through jumpsuit

YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui got many people drooling over her curves when she dropped a video slaying a see-through leopard print jumpsuit.

The video started with her walking away with the camera facing her backside. She turned and posed for the camera.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh