Kwaku Manu has shared his current relationship status with Lil Win after their alleged feud

Kwaku Manu, in an interview with Zionfelix, said he bought a ticket to Lil Win's movie premiere to show love

Many people in the comment section pleaded with them to work on a movie project together to rekindle their friendship

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has opened up about his current relationship with fellow Kumawood actor Lil Win.

Kwaku Manu speaks on his relationship with Lil Win

In an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, Kwaku Manu revealed that he is on good terms with Lil Win.

He added that he was not given a ticket by Lil Win to attend the premiere of his movie, Mr President. However, he bought the ticket to show love and support.

"I went there with a good heart. It is love. I made up my mind to go for the programme."

Kwaku Manu added that he would have fallen sick the next morning without going to the event.

He further stated that he had an interview that same day and was eager to finish the interview quickly to get to the cinema in time for the movie premiere.

Speaking about how Lil Win's team received him at the movie premiere, he told Zionfelix:

"If the head has accepted me, who are you not to, if you are the tail?"

Below is a video of Kwaku Manu discussing his relationship with Lil Win.

Ghanaians react to the video of Kwaku Manu speaking about his relationship with Lil Win

Many people pleaded with Kwaku Manu to work on a movie project with Lil Win to rekindle their friendship.

@GhanaCelebrities-4928 stated:

Kwaku Manu man of Wisdom, man after God's heart. When a man with wisdom speaks his words encourages, touches heart .

@RBREALITIES remarked:

Kwaku is true, you guys have to get back together because Ghana love your combination.

@jacobsa.m.gabriel7357 said:

You guys should come together in one movie...Love you guys...

@Piccantoghmedia9286 said:

Godfather is really matured gentleman ✌️✌️

@emmanuelkumih37 commented:

Lilwyne is a blessing and no doubt about that. True love you what's important.

