Actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye has featured musician Yaa Jackson, TikTok star Asantewaa, and actor Kofi Adjorlolo in her upcoming movie, Nice Throw.

Yaa Jackson, Asantewaa and Kofi Adjorlolo in Tracey Boakye's new movie. Image Credit: @tracey_boakye

Yaa Jackson and Asantewaa in Tracey Boakye's new movie

A scene from the movie shared on her Instagram page showed the two young ladies, and Asantewaa, fighting over the old Kofi Adjorlolo.

It is certain what sparked the fight between the ladies in that scene. However, Yaa Jackson was seen throwing Asantewaa out of the house where she resides with Kofi Adjorlolo.

Below is a scene where Yaa Jackson and Asantewaa fought over Kofi Adjorlolo.

Below is another scene from the movie titled, Nice Throw.

Ghanaians share their thoughts on the scenes from Tracey Boakye's new movie

Many people said they could not wait for the movie to be aired on their television screens and on Tracey Boakye's YouTube channel.

traceyboakyegirl said:

can't wait koraaaa chai yaa Asantewaah never disappoint this movie is a hit already

cuddles_hipsy said:

Another banger

eulalieemekah said:

A bigggggģgg congratulations dear.

_official_traceyboakye said:

This movie is already a hit ❤️❤️❤️

_billonaire.xx said:

_billonaire.xx

clara_agyei said:

Please when are you bringing back Tracy's tasteI was learning a lot from it..Can't wait for this movie too.Love you.

Ohemaa Mercy overjoyed as Tracey Boakye gifts her a cake filled with money

YEN.com.gh reported that Tracey Boakye surprised gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy with a cake filled with money to mark her 46th brithday.

A video showed how overjoyed Ohemaa Mercy looked as she pulled the GH¢50 and GH¢100 notes from the cake.

Many people admired the heartwarming gesture as they hailed Tracey Boakye for having a kind heart.

