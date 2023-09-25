Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy met American singer and rapper Swae Lee at the airport

A video of them posing for pictures and shaking hands has gone viral on social media as Ghanaians shared their thoughts

Many people who commented on the video stated that Stonebwoy was ingratiating himself with other international artistes and celebrities

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy met American singer and rapper Swae Lee at the airport. A video of them posing for pictures and shaking hands has gone viral on social media.

Stonebwoy meets American Rapper Swae Lee at the airport. Image Credit: @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy meets Swae Lee at the airport

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy met American singer and rapper Swae Lee at an airport. However, The Instagram post did not disclose the location, date and time details.

In the video, Stonebwoy and Swae Lee were all smiles as they posed for pictures. They were later seen shaking hands and giving each other a manly hug.

Captioning the post, the Gidigba crooner asked the American musician where he was headed. He wrote:

Where We Dey Go?? @swaelee

Below is an adorable video of when Stonebwoy met American Rapper Swae Lee at the airport.

Ghanaians react to Stonebwoy's video of him meeting Swae Lee

Many of Stonebwoy's fans hailed him in the comment section as they pleaded for him to work on a music project with Swae Lee.

Others were unhappy with the video as they believed the Ghanaian dancehall musician was ingratiating himself with other international artistes and celebrities.

castyvadon said:

Hardworking artist bhim the baddest

comefeelme.180 said:

Way better than Shatta Wale

higepikaizo said:

Now you asked for shots from other artiste and post for bragging, thinking you are doing something ahh mah!!

emilyreginalouisa said:

Clout chaser

4pf_randk said:

We need a collab

capotv__ said:

You left Abroad to Protest. Wow, you’re a real one, @stonebwoy. Allah bless you❤️

only_jesse.jay said:

You no go come organise show for Tadi this December ❤️

richbhardbwoey said:

All be lie . Self-put put de3 ebi you

Videos as Stonebwoy stormed OccupyJulorbiHouse protest on a motorbike

YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy arrived on a motorbike on Day 3 of the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

YEN.com.gh reported that when he arrived, the protesters had convened at the intersection around the 37 Military Hospital, where the Ghana Police Service stopped them from progressing their match to Jubilee House.

Videos of Stonebwoy being mobbed by fans as he arrived at the protest and matched with the protesters have gone viral on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh