Kofi Adjorlolo: Everything you need to know about the veteran Ghanaian actor

Kofi Adjorlolo is a legendary actor, producer and TV personality from Ghana. He is one of Ghana's most famous veteran actors featured in over 100 Ghallywood movies. His role in the 2013 movie The Will brought him into the limelight, making him an international icon.

Kofi Adjorlolo is one of the most influential actors from Ghana. He has exceptional acting skills, which have made him an icon in the entertainment industry. The award-winning actor has been featured in the Ghallywood and Nollywood movie industries.

Name Kofi Adjorlolo Gender Male Date of birth 14 June 1956 Age 66 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Keta, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Mother Matilda Adjorlolo Father Johnny Adjorlolo Siblings 3 University University of Ghana Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Eyes colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Marital status Divorced Children 2 Occupation Actor, producer, businessman Net worth $4.6 million Instagram @kofi.adjorlolo

Who is Kofi Adjorlolo?

Kofi Adjorlolo was born in Keta, Ghana. His father is Mr Johnny Adjorlolo, and his mother is Madam Matilda Adjorlolo. He is the second child in a family of three children.

He obtained his First School Leaving Certificate at AME Zion School in Keta, Ghana. He then proceeded to Keta Secondary School and completed his high school education at Ebenezer Secondary School, where he attained his West African Senior School Certificate.

He later attended the University of Ghana, earning a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication.

How old is Kofi Adjorlolo?

The Ghanaian actor is 66 years old as of 2022. He was born on 14 June 1956. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Kofi began his career as a musician, playing the trumpet. In his twenties, he travelled to Nigeria and performed with Nigerian musician Victor Uwaifo of Joromi fame. Moreover, he has shared the stage with the legendary Felix Bell. When he returned to Ghana, he started the Osagyefo band and joined the Dasebre band.

He held positions as a government employee and a radio host at Peace FM and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation. He played a vital role in creating the religious radio station Channel R, and Accra's HOT 93.9FM radio station honoured him for his 30 years of dedication to the entertainment industry.

He began his acting career in 2003. In 2013, he entered the Ghanaian movie industry and starred in his first film, The Will, which catapulted him to fame. After achieving stardom in Ghana, he was welcomed into Nollywood with open arms.

Kofi Adjorlolo's movies

He has acted in many Ghallywood movies alongside Yvonne Nelson, Jackie Appiah, John Dumelo, Van Vicker, Nadia Buari, Majid Michel, and many other Ghanaian celebrities.

He has also acted in several Nollywood movies alongside Genevieve Nnaji, Ini Edo, Patience Ozorkor, Emeka Ike, Ramsey Nouah, Olu Jacobs, Mercy Johnson, Tonto Dikeh, and many other Nollywood celebrities. Some of the popular ones include:

Year Movie Role 2003 The Chosen One Deacon Prempeh 2005 My Mother's Heart 2007 Princess Tyra 2009 Heart of Men Bernard 2011 Ties that Bind Father 2011 Somewhere in Africa General Olemba 2012 Single and Married Ranesh 2013 The Will George Ofori 2013 End of the Will George Ofori 2014 A Northern Affair 2015 Code of Silence 2016 Ghana Must Go Father 2020 Aloe Vera Papa Aloe 2022 Trinity: The Dawn of Power

Awards

In the cause of his acting career, he has won several awards and recognitions. Some of his awards include:

Best Actor in Ghana at the Africa Movie Academy Awards

Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards

Best Actor in a Leading Role at the Best of Nollywood Awards.

Most Prominent Actor in Ghana at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award

What is Kofi Adjorlolo's net worth?

He is currently one of Ghana's wealthiest actors. He has an alleged net worth of $4.6 million. He earns money through acting, brand endorsements, and real estate businesses.

Kofi Adjorlolo's family

Kofi has married and divorced two different women. He has two children with Ms Charity Nyarko. In addition, he is a grandfather.

Who is Kofi Adjorlolo's new wife now?

A few months ago, Kofi was reportedly set to marry the mother of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Madam Elsie Avemegah. However, during a radio interview, he denied these claims.

What happened between Victoria Lebene and Kofi Adjorlolo?

A few years back, it was alleged that the two secretly had a romantic affair. However, they later confirmed that it was just a to make Victoria Lebene famous.

Kofi Adjorlolo's agbadza dance incident

A video of him performing an agbadza dance at his cousin's funeral surfaced online a few months ago. The video went viral on social media, with many praising his dancing skills.

FAQs

How old is Kofi Adjorlolo? He is 66 years old as of 2022. He was born on 14 June 1956. Where does Kofi Adjorlolo come from? He is from Keta, Ghana. Who is Kofi Adjorlolo's wife? Although he is currently not married, he has married and divorced two different wives in the past. How many children does Kofi Adjorlolo have? He has two children, a boy and a girl. How rich is Kofi Adjorlolo? He has an alleged net worth of $4.6 million. Which movies has Kofi Adjorlolo been featured in? According to IMDb, he has played in 94 Ghallywood and Nollywood movies, including Mummy's Daughter and Aloe Vera. Who are Kofi's parents? Her parents are Mr Johnny Adjorlolo and Madam Matilda Adjorlolo.

Kofi Adjorlolo is a prominent actor, movie producer, TV personality, and businessman from Ghana. Over the years, he has wooed Ghallywood and Nollywood fans with his exceptional acting skills.

