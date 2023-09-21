Ghanaian actress Ahoufe Patri was among the best-dress female celebrities at 2023 Rhythms On Da Runway launch

The 32-year-old style influencer looked impeccable in a long-sleeve ensemble and elegant hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has complimented Ahoufe Patri for standing out with her look at the fashion event

Ghanaian broadcaster Kofi Okyere Darko, popularly called KOD, and his team have launched the 2023 Rhythms On Da Runway at a lavish event at Soho Lounge in Accra, Ghana.

The star-studded event, hosted by Ghanaian musician Abiana, who stole the spotlight with her effortlessly chic look, had many top celebrities and public figures, including IGP Dampara, in attendance.

Ghanaian actress Ahoufe Patri looks splendid in a bodycon dress. Photo credit: @ronnieiseverywhere

Notable among the famous actresses was Priscilla Opoku Agyemang, popularly called Ahoufe Patri, who looked elegant in a long-sleeve dress.

The Amakye and Dede star flaunted her smooth legs while strutting majestically in pink strappy heels that matched her designer bag.

Ahoufe Patri rocked her signature short hairstyle and mild makeup as she posed for red carpet-photos.

Watch the video below;

Efia Odo looks fabulous in a stylish dress

Ghanaian socialite and musician Efia Odo known in private life as Andrea Owusu, looked incredible in a cleavage-baring dress and classy African braids hairstyle.

Efia Odo styled her look with Yves Saint Laurent's black bag and gold earrings at the red carpet event.

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has commented on Ahoufe Patri's stunning look at the Rhythms On Da Runway launch

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Lydiaforson stated:

Beautiful women ❤️

asaaddressup stated:

Ahoufe Patri everyday gym but still

hajiarabi.5815255 stated:

@asaaddressup Aaah.. a man saying this.. there’s absolutely nothing wrong with her stomach

Equiyamoore stated:

@asaaddressup the gym is not only for getting a flat tummy or to lose weight…..others go to keep fit

kofi_sei_gh stated:

What's wrong with her stomach? Show us that of your family members

adofo_asa1 stated:

@asaaddressup go to the gym and reduce your cheeks after you can talk about her, ofui

janelle_normesie stated:

African body, this is real, no faking! You are beautiful just. The way you are

Urprettypee stated:

Now I understand why these women rush to go under the knife to look beautiful. This is a typical African woman, not those you see looking like a Barbie with all sorts of surgeries. The comment section is so disgusting; they all come from men.

