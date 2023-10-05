Yaw Dabo speaks on alleged fraudsters defrauding persons who want to join his football academy

He stated that he does not collect any fees for registering players

Many people shared their views and advised him in the comments

Kumawood actor and the founder of the Dabo Soccer Academy, Yaw Dabo, has alerted persons passionate about football and want to join his football academy to beware of fraudsters.

Yaw Dabo and his players in the Dabo Soccer Academy. Image Credit: @samuel_dabo

Source: Instagram

Yaw Dabo speaks on alleged scams ongoing concerning his football academy

In the video, Yaw Dabo stated that he had received several calls from people complaining about being scammed by thousands of cedis hoping to join his football academy.

"I do not collect any money. Anyone who collects money to register you to Dabo Soccer Academy is a fraudster," he reiterated in the video.

The Kumawood actor encouraged people not to fall victim to such scams and advised them to report such scammers to the police because they are thieves. '

Yaw Dabo further stated that no one can join the academy without him having a hand in the recruitment process.

Video of Yaw Dabo speaking on alleged scam surrounding his soccer academy.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Yaw Dabo's public service announcement

Many people shared their views on the alleged scam incidents Yaw Dabo highlighted in the video.

robertson_khojo said:

The mtn part alone

cle_mzi said:

Fraudulent is not a funny word… anyways dully noted sir Dabo

charity.makafui.10 said:

I gave u number to my brother but he if he call u, U don’t pick up the phone for almost six months now please try and talk to him because he knows how to play football ⚽️ paaaaaa

cle_mzi said:

Tf is wrong him humans making fun of everything.

senator1_official said:

Good words for good listeners

i.am_blankson87 said:

I want to join your academy

ur_boy_mandela said:

I want to join the academy

christian_larry_1 said:

Aboterɛ

Yaw Dabo slays in a wig for a new movie,

YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Dabo flaunted his new hairdo in photos as he announced that he was shooting a new movie.

He wore a kinky black wig with a bottom piece braided into a long plait, wrapped himself in an African print cloth, and wore an African print pair of trousers and oversized black slippers.

Many Ghanaians in the comments stated that they missed seeing him in movies, while others laughed at his new look.

Source: YEN.com.gh