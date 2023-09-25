Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo slayed in a synthetic wig to shoot a new movie

He wrapped himself in an African print cloth, wore an African print pair of trousers and oversized black slippers

Many people stated that they missed seeing him in movies, while others laughed at his new look

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo got many people laughing hard when he slayed in a synthetic wig to shoot a new movie.

Yaw Dabo rocks a synthetic wig for a new movie role

Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo shared behind-the-scenes pictures of his look for a new movie he was shooting on his Instagram page. The talented actor made hilarious facial expressions in the pictures he posted.

He wore trousers made of African print and wrapped his upper body with another African print cloth of a different design.

The Yaw Dabo Soccer Academy CEO rocked a kinky black wig with a bottom piece braided into a long plait.

He completed his look with an oversized pair of black slippers known in Ghana as chalewote.

Below is a carousel post of Yaw Dabo slaying in a synthetic wig for a movie role.

Ghanaians admire Yaw Dabo's new look for a movie role

Many people hailed Yaw Dabo as he flaunted his new look for a new movie role. Others also filled the comments with laughing emojis as they talked about the wig he wore.

See some of the reactions from Ghanaians on Yaw Dabo's post below:

iam_adams_jnr said:

We miss seeing you in movies legend.

mubahgomina stated:

Father Dabo or brother Dabo?

tiagency_ said:

Dabo the

affareman said:

Senior bro @samuel_dabo

Yaw Dabo purchases four-acre land to build football academy

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo acquired a four-acre piece of land to build a sports complex for his club, Dabo Soccer Academy.

In a video, he disclosed that the Dabo Academy complex will be built at Yawbarima Krom near Nyinahin, Ashanti Region.

Many people have congratulated and wished him well as he embarked on this journey of investing in the sports sector in the country.

