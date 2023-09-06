A video of a group of young men thanking Yaw Dabo for investing in youth football has touched many people

The young men said the actor has shown that he has the interest of young footballers at heart

Netizens who saw the video agreed with the young men for singling out the actor for praise

A group of four young men have taken to social media to send a heartwarming message to Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo for investing heavily in youth football.

The video, which has since gone viral on TikTok, captured the young men in plain view expressing gratitude to the diminutive actor following news that he had purchased four acres of land and would soon construct a football academy complex.

One of the guys who spoke passionately said it was nice to see how the actor has dedicated his time, money, and resources towards helping the youth nurture their talent and achieve their dreams of becoming professional footballers.

They encouraged him to keep up the good work and also sought God's blessing on his life.

The video, which was captioned "God bless Yaw Dabo for his impact on helping the youths achieve their dreams in football," had gathered over 1,000 likes and 26 comments at the time of writing this article.

Ghanaians praise Yaw Dabo for the good work

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video also commended the actor for investing heavily in youth football.

Frimpong Tv stated:

God will bless Dabo

Official AB wrote:

Don’t forget our people are always ungrateful too that’s why people don’t love to help though you are making sense

mohammedabubaka68 stated:

Ghana hmmm, instead of people to help people naaaaa all what they know is buying big cars

bra Akwasi added:

bro he's really trying....

Dabo to build football complex

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Dabo is set to build a sports complex for his Dabo Sports Academy.

Dabo has already acquired a four-acre land at Yawbarima Krom, a town near Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The chief of the Yawbarima Krom, Nana Osiaban Yaw Barima II, revealed that he has been friends with Dabo for some time now and liked how the actor has been helping children through his football academy.

