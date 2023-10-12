Ahuofe Patri caught the attention of many social media users when she shared pictures from her yoga session on Instagram

She slayed in a tank top and a tight pair of shorts of the same colour as she made incredible poses during the session

Many of her Instagram followers talked about her curves and how stunning she looked

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Ahuofe Patri turned many heads on social media when she posted pictures and a video from her yoga session with her instructor, Linny Adua.

Ahuofe Patri in a yoga session. Image Credit: @priscilla_opoku_agyeman

Source: Instagram

Ahuofe Patri flaunts curves during yoga session

Ahuofe Patri slayed in a pink tank top paired with tight shorts of the same colour.

She and her yoga instructor, Linny Adua, made incredible poses to improve their flexibility.

In the Instagram caption, Ahuofe Patri shared the purpose of the workout session. She wrote:

Movement is medicine . Yoga session with Baby Girl @defityogagurl ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️

Video of Ahuofe Patri training with her yoga instructor.

Photos from Ahuofe Patri's yoga session with her instructor.

Ghanaians react to Ahuofe Patri's enviable curves

Many people in the comment section of Ahuofe Patri's Instagram post spoke about her impressive curves and natural figure.

Actress Fella Makafui said she would like to join her yoga sessions to gain more flexibility like her.

Below are some of the comments from her fans:

fellamakafui said:

I wanna join

callistoghkekeli said:

Please, I want to be the spectator

nana_adjoa_bentum said:

❤️❤️❤️❤️ beautiful thick body❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

justontymdelivery said:

God blessssssss youuuuuuuuuuu

aning904 said:

You look so incredible and amazing

sethkinni2016blessing said:

My natural baby ❤️

elikem_the_gossip said:

The view is beautiful

Ahuofe Patri grows big curves from a workout, and flaunts her shape in the video

In another story about talented actress Ahuofe Patri, YEN.com.gh reported that she flaunted her curves in a set of gym clothes.

In the photos, the 32-year-old showed off her impressive figure, wearing a black T-shirt over grey and black bodycon shorts.

Ahuofe Patri's fans have been impressed by her good looks and curves in the new images and have praised her

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh