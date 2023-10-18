Nadia Buari shared a touching message and a video of the repercussions of the Akosombo Dam spillage

In a short message, she encouraged the victims that it was well.

Many people in the comments shared their thoughts on the happenings in Akosombo

Actress Nadia Buari has empathised with the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage with a heartfelt post on her Instagram page.

Nadia Buari speaks on Akosombo Dam spillage incident. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari and Asaase Radio

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari empathises with Akosombo Dam spillage victims

Taking to her personal Instagram page, Nadia Buari shared a video of the effect of the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

The video shows many people displaced as the rising water levels take away their homes.

Reacting to the video, Nadia Buari wrote:

It is well!

Meanwhile, The Volta River Authority (VRA), managers of the Akosombo Dam, have been compelled to conduct a spillage of the dam because of a "consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level" following the rains.

Scenes from Akosombo as the dam had destroyed the livelihoods of many and displaced them.

Ghanaians shared their views on the situation in Akosombo

After watching the video about the happenings in Akosombo Nadia Buari posted on her Instagram page, many people shared in the residents' agony.

caroline.kyomuhendo said:

Aaaaah this is too much. Prayersto them

iamnancynadine said:

The way I related to this as if it’s my county… African politicians are a mess. It’s so sad

afiaadom1 said:

By now, they should have made reservoirs to contain the spillage and use them back when the shortage happens, but no, they're busy hoarding money and casting akutia nkoaa.

One Instagram user, @lk_e_l_v_i_nl, explained the situation in the comment section, he said:

As someone who works with the VRA, lemme help explain the situation we are currently facing.

The water coming from Burkina Faso and the north has caused the water levels at the Akosombo dam to rise above normal levels; now, if some of the water is not spilt, the dam will break, which will become a catastrophe for Ghanaians and our neighbouring countries. The villages and towns flooded were able to be established because of the blockade the dam serves as, but because of the spillage, the water has now crept into its original path where settlers are now as a result of flooding.

lk_e_l_v_i_nl further explained:

The spillage was initially planned for only 8 days, which wouldn’t have caused this many problems, but because of the incoming water from the north, it’s making it impossible for the water levels to go down as expected. As a result, the spillage still continues. My thoughts and prayers go to the affected citizens.

John Dumelo sends relief items to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage

YEN.com.gh reported that actor and politician John Dumelo donated relief items to three farming communities affected by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

The donation was made on October 17, 2023, and some of the items included bags of water sachet, crates of eggs, bread loaves, thrift clothes and made-in-Ghana rice.

Ghanaians hailed him and showered him with blessings for the kind gesture.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh