Akufo-Addo To Visit Disaster Areas After Flooding From Akosombo Dam Spillage

President Nana Akufo-Addo will, on Monday, October 16, visit districts hit by the flooding from the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

The President will be joined on this tour by members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee, which has been set up to coordinate the Government's response.

North, South and Central Tongu have been heavily affected by the flooding. Source: Facebook/@Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/@Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Flooding caused by the spillage displaced thousands in the North, South, and Central Tongu districts.

Flooding from Akosombo Dam spillage

YEN.com.gh reported that residents in the Volta Region, especially those close to the Akosombo Dam, are counting their losses after heavy rains and the spillage of the dam.

Homes have been flooded in the three Tongu districts, triggering mass displacement of residents.

Also, due to the spillage of the Akosombo Dam due to the heavy rains, Tilapia farms close to the riverbanks have been destroyed.

Source: YEN.com.gh