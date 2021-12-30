Volta River Authority to introduce buses that run on electricity in 2022

Deputy Director in charge of Social Services at the Volta River Authority has announced that come 2022, they would introduce electric buses

Dr Stella Agyenim-Boateng, said the initiative is part of the authority's efforts to use digitalisation and technology to reposition the VRA

She added that, it would help in redesigning the Akosombo township into a resilient city and a technology hub

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has announced that it would begin introducing electric-powered buses into its transport fleet from 2022.

According to a report filed by 3news.com.gh, the Deputy Director in charge of Social Services, Dr Stella Agyenim-Boateng, said the initiative is among efforts to use digitalisation and technology to reposition the VRA.

Dr Agyenim-Boateng noted that despite the enormous success of VRA, its position and existence is currently being threatened, hence the need to reposition on a solid rock of digitalisation.

“As a first step in this novel project, we would be introducing electric buses in our fleet starting 2022. The Akosombo Smart City project aims at redesigning the Akosombo township into a resilient city and a technology hub.”

Addressing engineers of the authority at a meeting in Akosombo, member of the VRA Board, Dr. Joyce Aryee said the engineers have to leverage emerging technologies for a resilient VRA.

She said the time is now to find other ways of providing energy to enable VRA remain a market leader beyond the over 51 percent market share it currently enjoys.

