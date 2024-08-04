Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has explained why he did not appear in Kwadwo Nkansah—Lil Win’s—A Country Called Ghana movie

Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has finally disclosed why he did not appear in Kwadwo Nkansah—Lil Win’s—A Country Called Ghana movie.

It was reported that Van Vicker had turned down the chance to feature in the film after Lil Win’s team reached out to him.

Van Vicker said Lil Win's 30 days on set demand is why he abandoned the role in A Country Called Ghana.

Van Vicker’s supposed rejection of the role led to Lil Win recruiting several Nigerian talents, including Ramsey Nouah, to appear in his film.

However, responding to the allegation on Hello FM, Van Vicker debunked the allegation.

He said he had not outright rejected the chance to feature in Lil Win’s A Country Called Ghana.

According to him, he was willing to take the role; however, a seemingly unreasonable demand from the film producer caused him to reject the offer.

He explained that when Lil Win reached out to him, he had expressed interest in the role.

However, Lil Win had demanded that Van Vicker, currently in school, set aside a whole month for the film shoot.

Considering his academic obligations, Van Vicker felt the demand was unreasonable and had proposed spending just ten days on set for the movie.

He said Lil Win rejected the 10-day offer and insisted on the 30 days.

After several back-and-forths, Van Vicker said he had to relinquish the role.

Shortly after, Lil Win announced in the media that he had booked Ramsey Nouah for the role.

Interestingly, Van Vicker said after tracking the film’s progress via social media, he noticed that Ramsey Nouah had spent about ten days on the film set.

He said he was disappointed that Lil Win did not accept his 10-day proposal and instead gave the role to someone else and further told everyone that he had outright rejected the role.

He believes Lil Win could have made the concession he made for Ramsey Nouah when he had proposed it initially.

Lil Win's film to show in Germany

Ghanaian actor Lil Win has received recognition from the Nollywood Film Festival in Germany for his new movie A Country Called Ghana.

Lil Win garnered significant traction when he flew in three Nollywood stars, including Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awuram, and Victor Osuwagu.

This milestone stunned scores of fans who are still hopeful of the actor's resurgence following his recent legal woes.

Lil Win's publicist, Zolla Nie, shared the news of Lil Win's milestone online.

Lil Win to begin a new project

YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win has announced his next film project titled Journey to Africa.

The filmmaker disclosed the film will likely feature three Nollywood stars, a South African actor and another from the US.

Speaking on Wontumi TV, the entertainer named Mercy Johnson and Ini Edo as some Nollywood stars likely to feature in his upcoming movie.

Lil Win also shared his plans to include Majeed Michel, Van Vicker, Jackie Appiah, and Martha Ankomah, with whom he recently had a legal battle, in the new movie's cast.

While A Country Called Ghana has scored poor ratings from some reviewers, the entertainer has emphasised that he is unfazed by criticisms and has set his mind to bigger things.

