Benedict Partey Dortey, the star performer who led the Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (Presec) to their eighth National Science and Maths Quiz title, has opened up on his plans after school.

The SHS graduate, speaking in an interview with JoyNews after the competition, announced that he will be writing SAT.

Having already announced his ambition to study at Harvard University, the young man who plans to be a surgeon said his concentration will be on passing the test so his dream would come true.

Many commend Presec on their NSMQ victory

Ghanaians who reacted to the video commended Presec for emerging as one of the NSMQ winners

@nanakofiayim151 stated:

No matter what you say or do we are still the champions again. Congratulations guys. We are proud of you all. ODADE3 FOR LIFE... Even Lionel Messi is an old student of Presec-Legon. He is the incoming Headmaster..

@user-jy5ti7ub2n stated:

Ideally if a student leaves the JHS with a single grade, he or she is naturally brilliant and will be more with a little push…. Congrats to Presec but the system will always favor them to win

@derickjd5274 indicated:

Ghana has a way of making its people very timid. A high school student in Canada, USA , UK on a platform like this will be very confident and express himself well. We need to do better. Citizens are just too shy and timid

@heinzboateng4647 reacted:

We serve A Gr8t and F8ithful God

Presec NSMQ stars return to school in style

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the contestants of Presec showcased their hard-earned trophy in grand style.

The three students were driven back to their school by Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, the Global President of the Ɔdadeɛ fraternity.

Standing proudly in the open-top area of the car, they hoisted the trophy high, a symbol of their achievement.

The students welcomed back their champions with joy and pride, marking the end of the competition on a celebratory note.

