A throwback photo of Juliet Ibrahim and Sister Derby has surfaced online

The picture was taken with two other female friends who stood in the middle of them

Many people were awed by their growth over the years

An old photo of musician Sister Derby and actress Juliet Ibrahim has surfaced online as many people are awed by their growth.

Sister Derby and Juliet Ibrahim in an old photo. Image Credit: @sisterdeborah @tv3_ghana @julietibrahim

Source: Instagram

Juliet Ibrahim and Sister Derby old photo

In the old pictures, Sister Derby stood on the extreme left and Juliet Ibrahim on the extreme right as they posed with their two friends who stood in the middle of them.

They beamed with smiles, and all four ladies rocked a sleek ponytail in the pictures. However, Roslyn Mould had a reddish-brown hair extension attached to her ponytail.

Old photo of Juliet Ibrahim and Sister Derby.

Ghanaians react to the old photo of Sister Derby and Juliet Ibrahim

Many people reacted to the old photo by commenting that Sister Derby has not changed much. However, Juliet Ibrahim has become more thicker and has plus-size features.

See more of the reactions below from Ghanaians:

thickgirl_yaadufie said:

Spaghetti top. Indeed everything shall pass except the word of God

gidovetty said:

Debbie did not change much

abdullahramzia said:

Wow Sister Derby and Juliet Ibrahim....but Sister Derby has not change that much oo❤️

ghpropertyawards said:

Eiii chaii the future is bright Sister Derby and Juliet Ibrahim

qwesy_dhantown said:

Monfa aseda mma Awurade firis3 W’ay3 bi papaaapa

nharnahabha_luv said:

All I know is Derby is evergreen

nanakwamezini said:

No be small pony they have kyii

vivian.odame said:

Roslyn Mould in Pink and my former colleague.

dumanyojustine said:

Sister Deborah still look same wow. But sister Juliet change so much ❤️❤️

monagucciofficial said:

❤️ dear @julietibrahim we have a meeting tomorrow…evening about this pic…! U must explain…

Old photo of Giovani Caleb without beard leaves many speechless

YEN.com.gh reported that many people were awed after seeing an old picture of Media General presenter Giovani Caleb.

In the photo, he was spotted wearing smaller frames, a suit and a long-sleeved white shirt, with his mouth open while holding a microphone. Giovani was bald and without a beard then; his moustache was hardly visible.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh