Seasoned Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown was spotted at the second edition of the Onua Ghana Power Walk that was held on December 1, 2023

In a video that emerged on TikTok, The Empress was enjoying a large green apple after the walk while showing off her natural beauty

The video got many people speaking about her love for food and her looking beautiful even without makeup

Actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown got many people admiring her natural beauty as she enjoyed a large size of green apple in a video.

Nana Ama McBrown eating an apple. Image Credit: @onuatv_fm and @iamamamcbrowngh

Source: TikTok

Nana Ama McBrown flaunts natural beauty while eating an apple

The video was captured at the 2023 edition of the Onua Ghana Power Walk that was held on December 1, 2023.

The walk started from the forecourt of the premises of Media General Group through some principal streets in Accra, ended at where it started

While enjoying her apple, an Onua TV camera crew asked Nana Ama McBrown whether she took part in the walk, to which she responded in the affirmative.

The Empress struggled to tie her scarf over her wig with one hand while using the other to eat the green apple.

Video of Nana Ama McBrown eating an apple while rocking a no makeup look at the Onua Power walk.

Ghanaians react to the video of Nana Ama McBrown eating a green apple

The video got many people admiring Nana Ama McBrown's natural beauty, while others commented about her love for food.

@asiedua said:

She has this face that she shows in movies….she showed it here

user643780053 said:

Nana is always eating something

NanaAma808 said:

She thinks she is acting oo

user8409529482730 said:

But why did the camera man got closer to her The face is facing

ohemaa Lily said:

beauty is not about your face or makeup but how you relate to your fellows and being young nd healthy above all believing in yourself. She has all.

Akp3ne said:

Awwn nana u like food too much

Abenanyawah4234 said:

But honestly not a joke Empress op3 edidi3 paaa ooo❤️❤️❤️❤️

Mari's clothing said:

At her age with this beautiful face, you guys still talk about her face nkwasiasem

Source: YEN.com.gh