Makeup Transformation: Nana Ama McBrown Causes A Stir With Her No Makeup Video; Netizens Express Shock
- Ghanaian actress and style influencer Nana Ama McBrown has shared her makeup-free video on Instagram
- The 45-year-old award-winning actress is one of the highly respected female stars in the entertainment and fashion industry
- Nana Ama McBrown was adjourned the winner for the Most Stylish Female Celeb at the just-ended YEN Entertainment Awards
Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has set the internet ablaze with her no-makeup video as she visits her fans in the Kumasi, Ashanti Region.
The forty-year-old style icon was wearing a white long-sleeve shirt styled, black trousers, and beautiful sunglasses.
The stylish United Showbiz television host rocked a stunning corn roll hairstyle with long braids, a perfect hairdo for the Christmas festivities.
Nana Ama McBrown won the Most Stylish Female Celeb at the just-ended YEN Entertainment Awards according to public votes.
Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama Mcbrown's makeup-free video.
cathys_tach_
Ei I just saw my old lady repping and in boots . Asem b3n kraa nie
official_maguygh
She don old
shaddy_got_keys
What happened to her face
iamsoljaboi
Wow that’s ur face
beatriceazoengo
Ur face show
thugztycoon
No makeups ….come ooon
otismadaline
It’s going to be lit on
boiwizberry
Make up disadvantage
richnizzles
God bless make ups
tetatarwoe
Is that your face without makeup Wow
afiakissberry
Nana is beautiful ❤️
nanaasiedujunior
Massive crowd
adepapeprah
Home is kwaaaadaso
United Showbiz: Ghanaian Actress Nana Ama McBrown Dresses Like A 16-Year-Old; Wins Over The Internet
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about top Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, who has shared another fantastic piece of fashion advice with her fans.
The host of United Showbiz, the hottest entertainment program on Saturday night, looks stunning in a long yellow blazer and matching white pants. The screen goddess, Nana Ama McBrown, gave us the Egyptian goddess-inspired hairstyle to style her looks.
The wealthy celebrity Nana Ama didn't disappoint with her choice of high heels to match her looks. She wore white open-toe high heels to pair with her trendy white shirt.
Source: YEN.com.gh