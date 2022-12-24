Ghanaian actress and style influencer Nana Ama McBrown has shared her makeup-free video on Instagram

The 45-year-old award-winning actress is one of the highly respected female stars in the entertainment and fashion industry

Nana Ama McBrown was adjourned the winner for the Most Stylish Female Celeb at the just-ended YEN Entertainment Awards

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has set the internet ablaze with her no-makeup video as she visits her fans in the Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

The forty-year-old style icon was wearing a white long-sleeve shirt styled, black trousers, and beautiful sunglasses.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown looks beautiful with or without makeup. source: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The stylish United Showbiz television host rocked a stunning corn roll hairstyle with long braids, a perfect hairdo for the Christmas festivities.

Nana Ama McBrown won the Most Stylish Female Celeb at the just-ended YEN Entertainment Awards according to public votes.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama Mcbrown's makeup-free video.

cathys_tach_

Ei I just saw my old lady repping and in boots . Asem b3n kraa nie

official_maguygh

She don old

shaddy_got_keys

What happened to her face

iamsoljaboi

Wow that’s ur face

beatriceazoengo

Ur face show

thugztycoon

No makeups ….come ooon

otismadaline

It’s going to be lit on

boiwizberry

Make up disadvantage

richnizzles

God bless make ups

tetatarwoe

Is that your face without makeup Wow

afiakissberry

Nana is beautiful ❤️

nanaasiedujunior

Massive crowd

adepapeprah

Home is kwaaaadaso

United Showbiz: Ghanaian Actress Nana Ama McBrown Dresses Like A 16-Year-Old; Wins Over The Internet

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about top Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, who has shared another fantastic piece of fashion advice with her fans.

The host of United Showbiz, the hottest entertainment program on Saturday night, looks stunning in a long yellow blazer and matching white pants. The screen goddess, Nana Ama McBrown, gave us the Egyptian goddess-inspired hairstyle to style her looks.

The wealthy celebrity Nana Ama didn't disappoint with her choice of high heels to match her looks. She wore white open-toe high heels to pair with her trendy white shirt.

Source: YEN.com.gh