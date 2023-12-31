Entertainment personalities graced the beautiful wedding of Ghanaian actor Toosweet Annan and his sweetheart Sistah

Celebrated Ghanaian entertainers brightened the elegant wedding of actor Toosweet Annan and his sweetheart Sistah with their presence on Saturday, December 30.

In heartwarming visuals on social media, Majid Michel, Prince David Osei, and Kalybos joined their fellow movie star to celebrate his union.

Majid Michel, Okyeame Kwame, and other stars attend the wedding of Toosweet Annan. Photo credit: sammykaymedia/nkonkonsa.

Aside from the movie stars, ace musician Okyeame Kwame and personalities in diverse sectors graced the couple's ceremony. Annan and Sistah exuded elegance and style at their wedding, where the couple emanated happiness.

YEN.com.gh has compiled eye-catching videos from the gorgeous wedding of the couple.

Prince David Osei, Okyeame Kwame, and Kalybos at the wedding of Toosweet Annan and Sistah

Actor Majid Michel and Peter Ritchie at the wedding ceremony of Annan and Sistah

Actor Annan and his newly wedded wife kiss at their lavish wedding reception

