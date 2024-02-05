Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu was overwhelmed with emotions and broke down into tears when she arrived at the Kotok International Airport (KIA)

The actress flew into the country from the US and was welcomed by a crowd of supporters who cheered

Many people in the comments wondered why she was emotional

Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu broke down into tears when she arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) from the United States of America (US).

Mercy Asiedu cried as she landed in Ghana

Mercy Asiedu was overwhelmed with joy and emotions when she was given a presidential welcome at KIA after travelling thousands of miles from the US to Accra.

Her fans were dressed in white t-shirts bearing her name as they waved handkerchiefs in the air while singing and dancing to welcome her back into the country.

Due to the massive display of love for her, the seasoned actress began to cry heavily in the video as her fans hugged her to comfort her.

Video of Mercy Asiedu arriving at the Kotoka International Airport and being welcomed by fans.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Mercy Asiedu crying as she landed at KIA

Many people wondered why Mercy Asiedu broke into tears when she arrived in Ghana. Others also shared their reasons for her actions in the comments.

ntaamaame_mimi said:

What's the news behind her arrival, please?

leah_edwins said:

Crying for what exactly?

doppelganger_africa said:

She’s crying cos she can’t believe Ghanaians celebrate u when u arrive from ur well enjoyed holidays

opareellis said:

Ah crying over what exactly. Asem ooooo

bricanice_legitimate said:

Why is she crying? I don’t get it

whats_up_gh said:

Why is she tearing?

