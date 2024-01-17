Media personality shared a story of her personal experience with Diana Hamilton’s powerful song Adom

According to her, what the song did for her had never happened to her before she burst into tears while listening

She explained this happened to her in 2022 while she was on her usual Saturday morning jog

Gospel music has a great way of evoking surreal moments for us.

Celebrated media personality/actress Naa Ashorkor has shared what Diana Hamilton’s song Adom did for her.

In a conversation with the minister, she said the song completely changed her mood and she started tearing up while she was on her morning run.

Naa Ashorkor talks about her experience

Naa Ashorkor said in 2022, she was going for her Saturday morning run as she normally does. She runs with music so on that faithful day, her playlist started with Mr Bombastic a song by Shaggy.

Naa Ashorkor recounted that she didn’t know what happened but the song changed from Mr Bombastic to Adom by Diana Hamilton. She explained her phone was strapped to her arm so stopping and changing the music would disrupt the momentum she had gathered.

The actress said after the music had been playing for a while she didn’t know what happened but she stopped jogging and burst into tears.

The year was 2022, I was jogging on a Saturday morning and I was listening to Mr Lover Lover. I have this arm strap for my phone, so my phone was strapped to my arm while I was jogging. I think something touched my phone but my playlist changed and started playing Adom. I didn’t also want to stop and change as it would disrupt my flow. Out of the blue, I just burst into tears, it was the strangest thing ever. I was by the roadside and there was traffic also so people were wondering what was happening to me.

Naa Ashorkor joins Media General

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku joined Media General a few days after announcing her resignation from Asaase Radio.

She announced her resignation on social media on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

At Media General, she joins a list of renowned media personalities such as Berla Mundi, Giovanni Caleb, AJ Sarpong, and Nana Ama McBrown.

