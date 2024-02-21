Many people have taken to social media to evaluate the acting skills of Nigeria's Mercy Johnson Okojie and Ghana's Nana Ama McBrown

The debate was started by famous Ghanaian Twitter influencer Kalyjay, who shared a similar picture of the two actress and asked netizens which of them was more versatile

Many shared their thoughts as many stated that it would be difficult to compare the two legends

A debate on which actress is the best; Nigera's Mercy Johnson Okojie and Ghana's Nana Ama McBrown has sent the internet into a pandemonium.

Mercy Johnson Okojie (left) and Nana Ama McBrown (right) in photos. Image Credit: @mercyjohnson and @iamamamcbrown

Fans compare MErcy Johnson Okojie's acting skills to that of Nana Ama McBrown

The debate started when famous Twitter influencer Kalyjay shared photos of Mercy Johnson Okojie and Nana Ama McBrown from movies whereby their roles required them to cut off their hair and go bald.

In the two pictures, the two actresses were dressed in all black as they had sorrowful faces. Mrs Okojie was seen touching her bald head, while Mrs McBrown Mensah carried a pot in her hands that had a fire lit on the inside.

The question that was asked social media users was:

Who is more versatile; Mercy Johnson or Nana Ama Mcbrown?

Netizens shared their thoughts on the acting skills of Nana Ama McBrown and Mercy Johnson

Below are the thoughts from fans as they compared the acting skills of Nana Ama McBrown and Mery Johnson Okojie.

@_Jay_Sterling_ said:

I think they all have their unique strengths.

@SkinnySuccessHQ said:

Marcy Johnson is miles ahead.

@Maxibrown2 said:

This go hard ooo . Mcbrown slightly ahead.

@thegud_neighbor said:

Let Mercy Johnson play just 10 keepy uppies(totas), drive a tanker from one region to another then we can have a conversation.

@C_enchill_5 said:

This is a tough one to choose because both versatile.

@k_pikkaso said:

How can you tell me that Mercy Johnson is versatile than McBrown. Never.

@quabena_god said:

Mercy johnson di3 she dey play orphan for movie inside diaa forget, u go dash am money sef

@Wiliams_Junior said:

These two great legends are equally versatile. I would love to see them together in a movie. It would be

