Host of Onua Showtime, Nana Ama McBrown, revealed on her show that musician Becca was into real estate

The Empress stated that she was awestruck when she visited the estate for the first time as she shared her experience on Onua Showtime

Many people spoke about how lucrative the venture is as they admired how wealthy Becca is

Actress Nana Ama McBrown revealed on her show, Onua Showtime, that musician Becca is a wealthy real estate entrepreneur.

Nana Ama McBrown and Becca look gorgeous in the photos. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown and @beccafrica

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown speaks about Becca's real estate projects

Becca was a guest on Onua Showtime, and during the show, the host, Nana Ama McBrown, talked about her experience the first time she visited the singer at her residence and saw her real estate projects.

Mrs McBrown Mensah noted that she loved the plush interior of the residence of Becca and her husband, Dr Tobi Sanni-Daniel.

She called the 'No Way' crooner the guru of bespoke buildings and architecture. On the show, she said:

"I won't lie to you. I like nice things, and I know nice things when I see them. I went to Rebecca's house. The entire area is for her and her husband. I won't mention the name but when I drove from the gate to the entrance of her house, all the houses I saw were for her and her husband. If I show you, you will be scared."

In jest, the Empress told Becca she would love to be a gatewoman at her estate, to which the singer replied no and said that she could not employ the actress for such a role.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown talking about Becca's beautiful residence and estate and her husband, Dr Tobi Sanni-Daniel.

Reactions to the video where McBrown reveals Becca's real estate projects

The video left many people in awe as they listened to McBrown's narration after visiting Becca's estate.

Tricia said:

real estate is giving people money if you do it well.

Recanlily's Reality Tv said:

that's amazing ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Miss_Fai❤️ said:

Should I show u the area

Jewel1 said:

Wo that's nice

