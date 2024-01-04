Abraham Attah, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, rapped British rapper J Hus' 'It's Crazy'

Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah, who rose to fame for his role in the Hollywood film Beasts of No Nation, has surprised his fans with his rap skills. The actor, who is currently in the US, shared a video on his Instagram page, in which he rapped along to British rapper J Hus' song 'It's Crazy'.

The video showed Attah in a casual outfit as he accurately performed the tune with a broad smile and a look of excitement on his face. The actor captioned the video with "It's crazy," the title of the tune.

The video quickly gained thousands of views and likes, and many of his followers praised him for his accurate rendition of the tune. Some of his fans commented that they had never seen this side of Attah and that they were pleasantly surprised by his rap skills.

Some of his fans also expressed their admiration for his versatility and talent, as he has shown his ability in acting and now rapping.

Abraham Attah impresses many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

sofycruznani said:

I’m pinching myself to note if i ain’t dreaming because we never get to see this side of u

1realnelson_ wrote:

you listen to J hus?? thats hardd

iam_almed commented:

This is new. Cuz we never get to see this side of you

