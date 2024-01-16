Strika of Beasts of No Nation fame threw more light on filming with his co-star Abraham Attah on the 2015 blockbuster movie

Strika speaks about filming with Abraham Attah

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Strika mentioned scenes he missed filming in Beasts of No Nation. He said he misses those scenes where he and Abraham Attah used to play around.

Strika also added that they used to enjoy sumptuous Ghanaian delicacies like rice balls and soup known as omotuo, and he loved eating it from the same bowl with Abraham Attah.

"I miss those scenes where Abraham Attah and I were cutting heads and the parts where we ate omotuo. As for those parts, I really miss those parts."

In the same interview, he said that other scenes he missed shooting include:

"Walking in the bushes and all that stuff. It is very nice. I really really miss that part," he emphasised.

Speaking about life after shooting the 2015 blockbuster movie, he said that life has not been easy, however, he has managed to find his feet.

"It was a little but stressful but I am cool with it," he told YEN.com.gh.

"Abraham and I used to be close, everything changed when he got famous": Strika

