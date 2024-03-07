Nadia Buari and her daughters slay in African print outfits for Independence Day

Seasoned actress Nadia Buari got many admiring her beautiful family when she shared pictures on her Instagram page in commemoration of Ghana's Independence Day

She and her two daughters looked stunning in their African print outfits as they acted playfully in the photos

Many people talked about how beautiful they looked in their outfits, while others prayed to see the faces of her children someday

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari and her two daughters slayed in African print outfits in commemoration of Ghana's Independence Day on March 6, 2024.

Nadia Buari and her daughters rock matching African print dresses

Nadia Buari wore a mid-length African print dress with a turtle neck and long puff sleeves. She slayed her look by wearing heels.

Her daughters wore a flowing dress. However, one of them had hers showing her back with strands of the dress used to create a zigzag pattern at her back. The other one had hers styled in the form of a pinafore.

The sisters looked playful in the photo as they held each other's hands and danced.

Captioning the post, the Ghanaian star actress wished all Ghanaians a happy Independence Day. She wrote:

Ghana my motherland. Happy Independence Day!! ❤️

Below is a carousel post of Nadia Buari and her daughters celebrating Ghana's Independence Day.

Reactions as Nadia Buari and her daughters slay in African print dresses

Many people applauded the photographer for doing so well in hiding the faces of Nadia Buari's daughters. Others also talked about how gorgeous they looked in their African print outfits.

mariam.manzah said:

Just when we thought we gonna see their faces.. Anyways looking sweet as always ❤️❤️❤️❤️

maltitinigro said:

No woman like Nadia Buari Happy Independence Day Ghana

akua__debbie said:

Shockingly the photographer always understands the assignment . Perfectly helping to hide our babies' faces. He or she needs an award. Love it here❤️

mummy_mk_sbg said:

Happy independence day, beautiful family ❤️ ❤️❤️

ajewole_chicago_47 said:

Happy Independence Day to your motherland

director_black_morana_official said:

You guys are looking so beautiful❤️❤️

