Famous Kumawood actor Wayoosi decided to impress his wife Adepa with his cooking skills by taking over the kitchen to prepare dinner

Sharing the video on his YouTube Channel, Wayoosi TV, he gave a step-by-step approach to how he prepared the stew

Many people expressed love for the couple's chemistry as they hailed Adepa for being a supportive wife

Celebrated Kumawood actor Wayoosi demonstrated that the kitchen is indeed not only a place for ladies but that of a man also.

Wayoosi prepares rice and stew for his wife. Image Credit: Wayoosi TV

Source: Youtube

Wayoosi prepares rice and stew for his wife

Comedian and actor Wayoosi cross-dressed by wearing feminine clothes as he decided to give his wife, Adepa, a treat.

He posted a video on his official YouTube Channel, Wayoosi TV, where he was preparing rice and stew for dinner.

In the video, he hinted that he would prepare the stew his way, which intrigued his wife.

Wayoosi displayed the ingredients on the table and went straight into cooking. He had on the table chopped tomatoes, chopped gizzard, spices, sliced onions and other necessary items he needed.

According to Adepa, he took a long time to prepare dinner, as she complained a few times towards the end of the video.

However, Wayoosi assured her that great meals do take time and that, the stew would be ready in no time.

Below is a video of Wayoosi cooking rice and stew for his wife.

Ghanaians react to Wayoosi's cooking skills

Many people applauded Adepa for being a supportive wife. Wayoosi's feminine attire also got many laughing hard.

Kwabena Agyemang stated:

Adepa, how can I appreciate this lady for always putting smiles and love in Wayo Borbor face and heart for me❤️❤️May Jehovah God bless you and give you guys all your wish in Jesus name. Amen ❤️

Richel Mensah remarked:

I love you guys, Adepa, please don't leave my brother ok, till you people go and meet your Maker. I just love you two very much.

Kingsley Safo Safo stated:

Waaao wayoosi you are good husband, God should continually bless you ❤

Agyei Maxwell said:

My fav couples. It looks palatable.

Sheilla Sarpong remarked:

You such a loving husband, Wofa! God bless you and give you many more years so that you can both enjoy the joy and happiness that comes from marriage as you doing now. Nyame nhyira so bebree and a happy birthday once again to ADEPA.

Issah Samira commented:

The way adepa woyo is praising himself she can't even laugh anymore. Woyo stew all the way

Source: YEN.com.gh