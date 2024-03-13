Nadia Buari Drops Beautiful Photo Of Her Baby Boy, Many Admire His Growth
- Actress Nadia Buari showed off her adorable son and how well he was growing
- She carried him in her arms as they looked through a glass window, and they also rocked matching pyjamas but in different colours
- Many people admired the photo, while others shared their views on the advice she shared in the post's caption
Celebrated actress Nadia Buari shared another adorable picture of her newborn son and how he was growing into a handsome little boy.
Nadia Buari dropped a beautiful picture of her son
The memorable moment seems to have been captured from the home of Nadia Buari located abroad considering the fact that the Sheraton building in the US was spotted in the picture.
In the picture, Nadia Buari carried her son in her arms as they both looked out of the glass window of their home.
They were both dressed in their pyjamas. Nadia's was in neon green, while her adorable son was in sea blue.
The seasoned actress also advised her followers in the caption saying:
That boring life you’re living, is gon’ save you from a whole lotta fake s***. Good morning buttercakes!
Below is a beautiful photo of Nadia Buari and her adorable son.
Reactions as Nadia Buari showed off ehr baby in a lovely photo
Many of Nadia Buari's followers talked about her son and how well is growing. Others also shared their thoughts on the piece of advise she wrote in the caption of the post.
gloriaosarfo said:
Blessed Bless Nadia
jessica_love_jimmy said:
I needed this reminder, thanks. cuz my life is one hell of a boring one, but the only problem I have is boredom and nothing else. ♀️
mrdark2000_ said:
Beautiful family
akaasigladys said:
You couldn’t have said any better
yankey.naomi said:
Nadia and her baby❤️
