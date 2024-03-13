Actress Nadia Buari showed off her adorable son and how well he was growing

She carried him in her arms as they looked through a glass window, and they also rocked matching pyjamas but in different colours

Many people admired the photo, while others shared their views on the advice she shared in the post's caption

Celebrated actress Nadia Buari shared another adorable picture of her newborn son and how he was growing into a handsome little boy.

Nadia Buari and her son in beauitful photo. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari dropped a beautiful picture of her son

The memorable moment seems to have been captured from the home of Nadia Buari located abroad considering the fact that the Sheraton building in the US was spotted in the picture.

In the picture, Nadia Buari carried her son in her arms as they both looked out of the glass window of their home.

They were both dressed in their pyjamas. Nadia's was in neon green, while her adorable son was in sea blue.

The seasoned actress also advised her followers in the caption saying:

That boring life you’re living, is gon’ save you from a whole lotta fake s***. Good morning buttercakes!

Below is a beautiful photo of Nadia Buari and her adorable son.

Reactions as Nadia Buari showed off ehr baby in a lovely photo

Many of Nadia Buari's followers talked about her son and how well is growing. Others also shared their thoughts on the piece of advise she wrote in the caption of the post.

gloriaosarfo said:

Blessed Bless Nadia

jessica_love_jimmy said:

I needed this reminder, thanks. cuz my life is one hell of a boring one, but the only problem I have is boredom and nothing else. ‍♀️

mrdark2000_ said:

Beautiful family

akaasigladys said:

You couldn’t have said any better

yankey.naomi said:

Nadia and her baby❤️

Nadia Buari and her daughters slay in African print outfits for Independence Day

YEN.com.gh reported that seasoned actress Nadia Buari got many admiring her beautiful family when she shared pictures on her Instagram page in commemoration of Ghana's Independence Day.

She and her two daughters looked stunning in their African print outfits as they acted playfully in the photos on March 6, 2024.

Many people talked about how beautiful they looked in their outfits, while others prayed to see the faces of her children someday.

Source: YEN.com.gh