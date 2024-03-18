Aka-Cook-A-Thon: Funny Video As Akabenezer Plans To Cook For 17 Days, Large Crowd Support Him
- Celebrated comic actor Akabenezer, aka Ras Nene, received massive support at his unofficial Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt
- Sharing the video on his Instagram page, he noted that he would be cooking for 17 days
- The video got many people laughing hard as they talked about the incredible skills he displayed in the kitchen
Ghanaian comic actor and YouTuber Akabenezer, aka Ras Nene, caused a frenzy on social media when he embarked on an unofficial Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt.
Akabenezer embarked on a cooking marathon
Akabenezer shared a video of himself cooking and displaying incredible cooking skills on his officially verified Instagram page.
A large crowd of people were spotted at the venue cheering him on while others waited on their free portions of the meals he was preparing.
In the caption of the video, the comic actor stated that he would be cooking for 17 days in an attempt to break the record of Chef Smith, who recently completed his 35-day official GWR cook-a-thon attempt and is awaiting results.
Below is a video of Akabenezer displaying his cooking skills at an unofficial GWR longest marathon cooking attempt.
Reactions as Akabenezer embarked on an unofficial GWR cook-a-thon challenge
The video got many people laughing hard as they talked about Akabenezer's cooking skills. Below are the thoughts from his fans.
opankagh said:
Cooking skills more than Messi
juniorrr_moon said:
The place serf dey come burn then efinish
efua_hasford said:
Guy guy paa nie as if he is cooking aaama! Senior man Layla koraa didn't attempt
nanagold__ said:
Asem b3n koraa nie
large_happiness said:
The whole!!!! the whole!! nobody Dey
je_suis_musiq said:
you kraa why??
kelvincars_gh said:
Eiii Charlie @Official_ras_nene you go kill us oooo more vim
GWR disqualified Chef Faila's cook-a-thon, details surfaced
YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, the Ghanaian chef who embarked on a Guinness World Record for the longest marathon cooking, has shared the results of her attempt.
In a statement, she disclosed that her attempt was unsuccessful due to a violation of the rest break rules of the challenge.
She thanked her sponsors and all Ghanaians for rallying behind her during her record-breaking attempt.
