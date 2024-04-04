Seasoned Ghanaian actor Lil Win took to social media to celebrate his wife, Maame Serwaa, as she officially became an American citizen

He shared photos of her slaying in a pink suit and flaunting her papers, and in the caption, he wrote a touching message talking about how proud he was of her

The post sparked diverse opinions in the comment section as some did not see it as an achievement, while others talked about the challenges in acquiring the U.S. citizenship

Kumawood actor Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, has officially become an American citizen. He announced the exciting news on his Instagram page.

Lil Win celebrated his wife as she became an American citizen

Lil Win shared a video which contained pictures of his wife Maame Serwaa, receiving her papers which officially made her an American citizen.

In the caption of the post, Lil Win congratulated her and prayed that she enjoys many years of success and happiness in the U.S., a country which he believes is deeply rooted in freedom. He wrote:

"Congratulations on achieving citizenship in the United States of America. May you enjoy many years of success and happiness in this the country that believes so deeply in freedom."

Igniting his romantic side, the Kumawood actor further stated that he was proud of her and that he was proud to have her as his wife and the mother of their children. He wrote:

Am super proud to have you as my wife and a mother to my children. I love you so much ❤️First lady of WizzyEmpire ❤️❤️

Below is a post by Lil Win, announcing that his wife, Maame Serwaa, was now an American citizen.

Reactions as Lil Win's wife becomes an American citizen

Below are the thoughts of many Ghanaians after Lil Win celebrated his wife Maame Serwaa becoming an American citizen:

kiddy_governer said:

Never knew it’s achievement to be a USA citizen

classy_savyy said:

Yes it's an achievement. You can't just wake up one day in America . You must also take a test and pass. A lot fails so if she passed . It's a congratulations. And USA is one of the greatest countries everyone or most are dying to go. So just imagine what she has achieved .

ceeaziza said:

Most of y’all in this comment section are slow asf! I’ve seen on this internet different people from different countries celebrating and jubilating over getting American citizenship so far she’s the calmest yet. You’re here clowning them but don’t even have Ghana passport

sikas_beauty_lounge_23 said:

If she was deported from USA , you Ghanaians will say and now she has work hard and comported herself to get this too another problem what is wrong with the congratulation

sparrow_tmg said:

Eiii na we dey congratulate this too?? eii Ghana

yvettelocely said:

lol man go there before she cheat on you . Don’t regret later . We in crazy world

