Serwaa Amihere Shouts To Get People To Buy From Fella Makafui At KejeFair: "Women Supporting Women"
- Serwaa Amihere supported Fella Makafui on Day 1 of KejeFair as she sold products from her beauty business, Beauty by Fella Makafui
- In a video that surfaced on social media, the media personality was seen shouting and calling on people to buy from Fella Makafui
- Many people admired how well Serwaa Amihere supported Fella Makafui at the sales event
Media personality Serwaa Amihere is a true friend as she showed up to actress Fella Makafui's stand at KejeFair to support her as she sold products from her beauty business, Beauty by Fella Makafui.
Serwaa Amihere supports Fella Makafui at KejeFair
Serwaa Amihere was at Day 1 of KejeFair to support her friend Fella Makafui who had a stand selling products from her beauty business, Beauty by Fella Makafui.
In the video, the seasoned media personality was seen shouting, encouraging passersby to come to the stand and purchase products from Fella Makafui.
Fella Makafui on the other hand was seen busily attending to her customers who were eager to buy from her while others wanted a selfie with her.
Video of Serwaa Amihere supporting Fella Makafui at her stand on Day 1 of KejeFair.
Ghanaians reacted to the video of Serwaa Amihere supporting Fella Makafui at her stand at KejeFair
The video melted the hearts of many people on social media as they applauded Serwaa Amihere for supporting her friend Fella Makafui at her stand at KejeFair.
Below are some of the comments:
abydiora said:
It's good to support each other
fibbiesmakeover said:
Fella Makafui I love your zeal
Hajia Bintu shakes her backside seriously as she dances to Bhebha in video, many drool over her curves
georgeobiri said:
Well done great woman.. serwaa ahoufe well done
elsie_yegbs said:
Ei Fella Makafui make serious oh
Fella Makafui joins workers offload goods ahead of sale in Kumasi
YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui got many praising her for being hardworking as she stormed Kumasi for the sale of beauty products for her business, Beauty By Fella Makafui.
She shared details of the sale event in the caption of the Instagram post which excited many of her fans. Other admirers also gushed over her voluptuous figure and her beauty.
Source: YEN.com.gh