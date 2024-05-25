Ghanaian actor Lil Win's PRO Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame encouraged Ghanaians to pray for Lil Win after he was involved in a ghastly accident on May 25, 2024, in Kumasi

According to Okyeame, the movie premiere of A Country Called Ghana will not be cancelled due to the unfortunate incident

Many people prayed for the speedy recovery of the Kumawood actor

Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame, the PRO of Kumawood actor Lil Win, dropped an update on the actor after he was involved in a ghastly accident on May 25, 2024, in Kumasi.

The accident occurred at Amakom, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region of Ghana. According to reports, the actor was travelling with two others when his salon Benz car, branded 'A Country Called Ghana, ' collided head-on with another vehicle.

Source: Instagram

In an exclusive interview sighted on the Instagram page of famous Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku, the PRO of Lil Win Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame refused to speak on the actor's wellbeing after the actor was involved in a ghastly accident.

In a brief statement, Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame encouraged Ghanaians to pray for the Kumawood actor.

He also confirmed that the premiere of Lil Win's movie, A Country Called Ghana, on May 25, 2024, is not cancelled and that the event will go as planned.

Meanwhile, before the accident, Lil Win was on a media tour in Kumasi to promote the movie's premiere date in Kumasi.

Below is a video of Lil Win's PRO Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame, giving an update on Lil Win after the accident.

Reactions as Lil Win's PRO gave an update on the actor after his ghastly accident

Many people in the comment section wondered how the accident happened, whether Lil Win was driving carelessly, overspeeding, or was caused by an intruder on the road. Many other Ghanaians also prayed for his recovery.

Below are the views of Ghanaians:

issah_cubana said:

Hmmm was he overspeeding or driving carelessly? Why didn't his prophet, Adom Kyei Duah see this coming, if indeed he's a genuine prophet of God

wearevent90 said:

Lilwin needed to have a Driver who could drive him around Kumasi because he was stressed out. During his premiere at Accra, after the premiere at Accra, he was hospitalised, recovered and went to Kumasi. So he should have gotten a driver. Driving alone is a stressful job, and how much more doing your own rounds driving for an interview.

__maame_b said:

Hw3 ne tri ho. Ahh. Wishing Kwadwo speedy recovery ❤️‍

kay_f0a said:

Linwin is still using all kinds of techniques to hype his movie so me I don’t believe it is the same thing all the time

ewuraabenaserwaa said:

Wish them speedy recovery

cromwell5412 said:

May God heal him

Below is a video of Lil Win's car accident in Kumasi.

Lil Win failed a reading test during an interview, video got many laughing hard

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Lil Win was tasked to read a script for a radio commercial during an interview with a Kumasi-based radio station, Akoma FM.

Lil Win, who was on a media tour to promote his movie premiere in Kumasi, tried to read the script fluently but sought the help of others in the studio to help him pronounce certain words.

The video got many people laughing hard, while others rated his reading skills.

Meanwhile, Lil Win is set to premiere his movie, A Country Called Ghana, in Kumasi on May 25, 2024.

