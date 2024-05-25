Nigerian actor Charles Awurum, in a recent interview, sent a message to Mr Logic over his criticisms about the movie A Country Called Ghana

According to him, Mr Logic's critics brought more people to come on set to interview the actors and ask questions about the movie

He added this brought more press for the movie but also helped make more people aware of the project

After the successful premiere of his movie A Country Called Ghana in Accra last weekend, actor Liwin is geared to replicate the same success in Kumasi.

The movie, which has been the talk of the town and sparked much controversy, finally premiered on Friday, 17th May 2024, at the National Theatre to many great reviews.

Ahead of the Kumasi premiere, Liwin and one of his international collaborators, Charles Awurum, went on a media tour and thanked Mr Logic for criticising the movie.

Charles Awurum (left), Movie Poster (middle) Mr Logic (right) Photo Credit: @charlesawurum, @mrlogicmusic

Source: Instagram

Charles Awurum's message to Mr Logic

In the interview, the legendary Nigerian actor acknowledged Liwin for his hard work in putting together a wonderful movie. He added that the buzz the movie got from the on-set would have never been possible without the negative critics. He sent a special "thank you" message to Mr Logic. He said that because of his criticism, many bloggers and media folks trooped into the set to interview the actors and gather more information about the movie.

"I thank Mr logic for bringing that push to publicise the movie. He thought he was destroying the movie; he didn't know he was really helping us. He helped us, and I was so happy about it. Many media folks and bloggers came on the set to ask questions about the movie and interview and that alone gave us the push we needed to let the entire world know about this movie. He is good, God bless him," he said.

Watch video below

Ghanaians' reaction to Charles Awurum's message to Mr Logic

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Ghanaians under the video

nellylee said:

this is one thing I love about Nigerians

Raymond Reddington said:

I always say this most plp don’t criticise constructively they only criticise distructively

amadudawud6 said:

This you talk very true

Reb-Jam❤ said:

God bless him part weak me

Lil Win Hints At Next Project After A Country Called Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that after Lil Win gained significant traction with his star-studded movie A Country Called Ghana, featuring top Nollywood stars, The entertainer is set to release a bigger project featuring more film stars beyond Nollywood.

He shared hints about his upcoming film in a recent interview.

Source: YEN.com.gh