Ghanaian actor Lil Win has apologised to Ghanaians for the insensitive nature of his previous statement regarding the passing of the three-year-old boy Nana Yaw in the ghastly accident in Kumasi

The actor, in a new statement, noted that the movie premiere of A Country Called Ghana in Sunyani on June 1, 2024, had been postponed in honour of the little boy

This comes after Lil Win received backlash from Ghanaians and Ghanaian celebrities who called for his arrest

Kumawood actor Lil Win has released a press statement addressing concerns from many Ghanaians regarding his former statement being insensitive and not mourning the loss of the three-year-old boy Nana Yaw, who died in a car accident.

Lil Win after the accident and the parents of the 3-year-old boy. Image Credit: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Lil Win addressed concerns in the previous statement

In the second part of the statement, Lil Win noted that he understood the previous statement may have been perceived as insensitive since he failed to mourn the passing of the late three-year-old boy, Nana Yaw.

The statement signed by his PR team, Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame, apologised for any unintended distress the words in the previous statement might have caused.

"As Lil Win and our artist manager, Ray Moni, continue to receive treatment at the Accident Emergency Unit of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, our thoughts are with them for a speedy recovery," the new statement said, which Lil Win shared on his Instagram page.

This comes after many Ghanaians and celebrities, including Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger and media personality Bridget Ottoo, called for Lil Win's arrest after his alleged reckless driving claimed one life, and he failed to acknowledge that in his previous statement.

Meanwhile, in the same statement, Lil Win's management, Wezzy Empire, postponed the movie premiere of A Country Called Ghana in Sunyani on June 1, 2024.

The management assured fans who had already bought tickets that they would remain valid and could be used later. This information will be communicated soon.

"We appreciate the love shown to our artist in these trying times and wish to apologize for any inconvenience the changes may bring," the new statement said.

The statement ended with Lil Win mourning the passing of the three-year-old boy Nana Yaw with a hashtag and another wishing Nana Yaw's father, Ray Moni, a speedy recovery and Lil Win's bouncer, Jacob, a speedy recovery.

#RIP_Nana_Yaw #Pray_4_Lilwin_and_Ray_Moni #Speedy_Recovery_Jacob

Below is the new statement.

Lil Win postponed movie premiere to honour 3-year-old boy who died in a car crash

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Lil Win dropped another statement mourning the loss of the three-year-old boy, Nana Yaw, who died in the car accident he was involved in.

The actor's management noted that the movie premiere of A Country Called Ghana in Sunyani, scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 2024, had been postponed to honour the late Nana Yaw.

The statement got many people expressing their concerns about how Lil Win approached the situation about the loss of Nana Yaw; others, who were staunch supporters, threw their unwavering support behind him.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh