Kumawood actor Lil Win dropped another statement mourning the loss of the three-year-old boy, Nana Yaw, who died in the car accident he was involved in

The management of the actor noted that the movie premiere of A Country Called Ghana in Sunyani, scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 2024, had been postponed to honour the late Nana Yaw

The statement got many people expressing their concerns about how Lil Win approached the situation about the loss of Nana Yaw; others, who were staunch supporters, threw their unwavering support behind him

Ghanaian actor Lil Win postponed the movie premiere of A Country Called Ghana in solidarity with the passing of the three-year-old boy who died in a car accident he was involved in on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Kumasi.

Lil Win mourned the passing of the three-year-old boy who died in his car accident

The statement, signed by Lil Win's PRO, Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame, acknowledged the passing of the three-year-old boy, Nana Yaw, in the accident Lil Win was involved in.

As such, to mourn the passing of the little boy, Lil Win's management, Wezzy Empire, decided to postpone the movie premiere of A County Called Ghana in Sunyani, which was initially scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 2024.

"This difficult decision was made in respect of the memory of the three-year-old boy, Nana Yaw, who unfortunately lost his life in a tragic accident involving our Chief Executive Officer, Kwadwo Nkansah "Lil Win," last Saturday and to join the family in mourning their loss," the statement said.

The statement further stated that the CEO and management extended their sincere condolences to the bereaved family of Nana Yaw and wished the deceased's father, Mr Jacob Kofi Amponsah, a speedy recovery.

Below is the statement released by Lil Wins management, Wezzy Empire.

Reactions to the statement by Lil Win's management regarding the loss of Nana Yaw

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding the statement Lil Win dropped regarding the passing of Nana Yaw and how he was mourning him:

shequeen_mendoza said:

The world hates to see a brother man win. Look how they got glued and interested in the accident more than the movie he promoted for months. Such is life, but God knows best, this too shall surely pass, may God see you all through

mary.sika.718 said:

My brother is a storm, and it shall soon be over. Everything will fall into its rightful place

nana6_kay said:

I reserved comments for all those guys supporting him till now, and not even a single piece of advice to him through this channel. I don’t wish this for you guys, but if it is your son, or brother you lost through someone's carelessness, I don’t think you will even buy data and come here to say all this. NOTE: dreams have been cut short, life cut short, and there is cost as well. No one hates him, no one, but a country called Ghana, where so-called celebrities mess up, and the law watches them go free, is said to be a sad country. We sit back here and watch you guys in Ghana , and at times is sad to see all this while this can’t even happen here never that can never happen here in this country, but my own country, the worst happens

theempress_1 said:

Cancel it entirely krachi

johndoe4ever said:

This guy needs a new PR Team…Jesus Christ!!!!! ‍♂️

sadickaishatu said:

Kojo u will be fine plsss get closer to God kk

spen_dy_love20 said:

Our prayers are with you and all affected people Stay strong

7_11_autos said:

God will heal you Weezy.

