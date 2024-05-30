John Dumelo has denied assaulting anyone during the just-ended Voter Registration Exercise

In a statement responding to speculation about the incident, Dumelo urged the public to ignore misleading claims

Dumelo was filmed having a heated exchange with someone at the University of Ghana registration centre

John Dumelo, the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, had denied assaulting a University of Ghana student during the Voter Registration Exercise.

Dumelo was filmed having a heated exchange with someone at the University of Ghana registration centre.

Dumelo released a statement on the issue. Source: John Dumelo

Source: Facebook

In a statement responding to speculation about the incident, Dumelo urged the public to ignore any misleading claims from the New Patriotic Party.

Dumelo, in the statement, said he was a peace-loving citizen who respects all individuals, including his adversaries, and would not behave in a way that compromises the integrity of the registration process.

He said some NPP members were trying to interfere with his engagement with prospective voters.

In the initial claims, the assembly member for the Legon electoral area, Luqman Nayyar, said the incident happened on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the University of Ghana, Legon, campus.

Nayyar recounted that the confrontation began when the seasoned actor was stopped from speaking with a lady by a man, Dacosta, an NPP supporter.

He stated that the heated argument was brief. However, it did not escalate into a physical fight.

Campaigns on UG campus

Dumelo recently engaged University of Ghana students by organising tutorials ahead of their academic writing and critical thinking exams.

He wished them well and shared pictures of how the free tutorial sessions went online.

In the past, Dumelo has also organised free photoshoot sessions for first-year students. He has courted controversy and had to deny reports that he had claimed that female students of the University of Ghana and other female fans had been chasing him.

Dumelo is hoping to unseat Ayawaso West Wuogon MP Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

Lydia Alhassan gets emotional at vetting, recalls insults from NDC MPs

YEN.com.gh reported that Lydia Alhassan was left upset by a question about the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence in 2019. The MP was asked to comment on the issue by Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP was being vetted for the Sanitation and Water Resources portfolio.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh