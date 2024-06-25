Seasoned actress Nadia Buari dropped lovely pictures of her and her daughter going for a run

In the Instagram caption, she noted that they decided to go for a run that morning

The photos melted many hearts, while others admired how much of a good mother she was for teaching her daughter the value of a healthy life

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari warmed many hearts when she shared new pictures of her and her daughter on her social media page.

Nadia Buari and her daughter

Nadia Buari went for a run on the morning of June 25, 2024, and decided to go with her daughter.

They kept their outfits casual. Nadia wore leggings and a top, while her daughter opted for black jeans in the form of shorts and a top.

They both wore sneakers. Nadia wore a cap to cover her messy braids and sunglasses, while her daughter tied her hair into a ponytail and wore an open-end hat.

On what seemed to be a lonely road, mother and daughter displayed incredible chemistry by posing in photos. They hugged and gave each other kisses.

Below is a lovely carousel post of Nadia Buari and her daughter:

Reactions to the adorable photo of Nadia Buari and her daughter

The photo warmed the hearts of many of Nadia Buari's Instagram followers such that they filled the comment section with love and heart emojis and lovely messages.

Others also applauded Nadia for being a good mother for teaching her daughter a healthy way of living.

Below are the reactions to the photos:

iamnadinexe said:

There is love and then there's this love❤️

official_lellyko said:

That's beautiful I like the way Nadia is always hiding her children's faces. My only Ghana Beyonce. Gye wo ✌️ ❤️❤️♥️♥️

iam_phavvy said:

Thank you ❤️for protecting their peace

beukeleersjean said:

nice, greetings from Belgium

7_11_autos said:

Maame yi wuhu twa papa. You are my dream woman ❤️

princess_ene1 said:

Beautiful

boss_baby_uk said:

Good job mom

konuaba said:

Growing gracefully ❤️❤️❤️

