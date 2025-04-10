Bawumia Visits Ntim Fordjour After NIB Fiasco, Fires Challenge at Mahama

Former vice president Mahamudu Bawumia has visited the MP for Assin South, John Ntim Fordjour, following the raid on his home by National Investigations Bureau personnel.

Bawumia reiterated his call to President John Mahama to reign in its security personnel, amid several high-profile actions taken on appointees of the previous government.

In a statement, Bawumia stressed that Ghana’s democracy is hinged on due process and the rule of law.

He also noted that Fordjour was in high spirits following the raid.

The former vice president also urged party members to remain calm amid what he called political persecution.

"Last night, following the attempted raid by some alleged officials of the National Investigations Bureau (NIB), I visited Hon. Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, MP for Assin South and Ranking Member of Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and Interior. Rev. Fordjour was in high spirits and undaunted. I urge all Party faithful to remain calm, steadfast, and law-abiding in this period of unfortunate political persecution."

"I wish to reiterate my earlier submission to the President, H.E John Dramani Mahama, to immediately rein in his security operatives. State institutions must not be reduced to political tools used to harass and intimidate opponents. Ghanaians will not accept this descent into lawlessness and fear. Our democracy is hinged on due process and rule of law."

Fordjour in turn expressed gratitude to Bawumia in a statement of hisown

He called the state action against him lawless and an attempt to silence him.

“Thank you very much HE Dr Mahamudu Bawumia @MBawumia for the visit to my residence this evening following the politically-motivated lawless act of harassment in the attempt of the NDC government to gag MPs from exercising their legitimate oversight."

