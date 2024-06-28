Famous Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa got many people admiring her luxurious lifestyle as she took a first-class flight while showing off her GH¢10k Jacquemus bag

In the caption, she hinted that she would be right back as she showed off the exquisite meals served to her on the plane

One thing that caught the attention of many people in the comments was her son's American passport

TikTok star and actress Asantewaa flaunted her soft-life lifestyle on social media as she flew out of the country with her adorable baby.

Asantewaa flew out of the country in a lavish style

Asantewaa shared heartwarming pictures of her flying out of the country with her adorable baby, wrapped in her arms on their flight.

In the second slide of the carousel post, Asantewaa showed off her son's American passport and in it were their flight tickets dated June 27, 2024.

The famous TikTok star showed her fervent fans that she was into fashion and style as she showed off her Le sac Rond tote bag from Jacquemus. According to a retail store, Farfetch, the bag costs $668, which is approximately GH¢10,186.06 per the current exchange rate.

The mother of one showed the exquisite meals she was served on the flight and the milk her son consumed from his feeding bottle.

Below is a carousel post of Asantewaa flying out with her baby:

Reactions to Asantewaa's post

Actress Tracey Boakye, TikTok star Felicia Osei, and many others admired Asantewaa's plush lifestyle and wished she and her baby a safe flight.

Others also talked about her son's American passport, which she flaunted in the second slide of the carousel post on her verified Instagram page.

tracey_boakye said:

My baby ❤️

osei__felicia said:

Luxurious life

flawlessbynicky_ said:

Fly my giiiirrllllll!! You are loved! I love you so much! So much more than I always say!

bossgirlhair said:

Cutest pictures on the gram today. These made me smile

officialldelta said:

Safe Flight My Sweet Tina & Kiddie one!✌️❤️❤️❤️

mhizz_cascaro said:

May the good God be with you and your baby

asantewaaa_addict said:

My Queen❤️ Catching flights!!!

nana_kwame_20_ said:

AwwwwnThe passport is so beautiful

otismadaline said:

Awwwwwwwenjoy your stay

savoybearr said:

Aaaaw your son's American passport

